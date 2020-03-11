Spanish Love Songs Additional Spring Tour Dates
Five-piece punk band Spanish Love Songs have announced additional tour dates as a part of their first headlining U.S. tour this spring. New dates include shows in Chicago, Nashville, San Diego, and more, and will kick off on April 16 in Minneapolis, MN and will wrap up about a month later on May 16 in Denver, CO, following the band's current tour with The Wonder Years. The headlining tour will be supported by Future Teens + Dollar Sign. For a full list of dates, please see below, or here. Tickets for previously announced dates are now on sale, and tickets for newly announced dates will be on sale this Friday, March 13.
The forthcoming tour will be in support of the band's recently released record, Brave Faces Everyone, released earlier this month, which has been heralded by Billboard, NPR, PopMatters, FLOOD Magazine, Kerrang!, and more.
The ten-track album, produced by guitarist Kyle McAulay at Howard Benson's West Valley Recording, is steeped in the same detail-rich storytelling of Bruce Springsteen, The Menzingers and Manchester Orchestra. These songs represent the situations Slocum, McAulay, and their bandmates bassist Trevor Dietrich, drummer Ruben Duarte and keyboardist Meredith Van Woert experienced during 30-some weeks of rigorous touring during the album cycle of their previous record, Schmaltz.
"When you're young, you just want to be heard," opines Slocum. The singer and guitarist of LA-based punk quintet, Spanish Love Songs, is referencing his band, but he could just as easily be talking about himself. Since forming in 2014, Spanish Love Songs certainly have been heard, from legions of underground audiences at The Fest and South By Southwest to outlets like NPR, who hailed the group's 2018 album, Schmaltz,as a "wellspring of big ideas, bigger riffs and the biggest possible feelings about love, war, fear and existential crisis."
Over the past six years, Spanish Love Songs have released two albums and an EP. With Brave Faces Everyone, the songs are character stories set in small-town America and anxious urban jungles alike, unfurling heartbreaking tales of addiction, depression, debt and death juxtaposed alongside looming societal bogeys like mass shootings, the opioid epidemic and climate change. They're all at once personal vignettes and universal truths of life in the 2010s, the lines blurred between Slocum's own experiences and those of his friends and acquaintances. It seeks to find balance between realism and optimism.
"If you sing something loud enough and long enough," Slocum muses, "hopefully people are able to find some peace in that." Brave Faces Everyone experiments with more traditional song structures and fewer forwardly caustic moments this time around haven't dulled the band's sound. If anything, they've accentuated the most important parts of it. When everything is loud and urgent, nothing is. But when Slocum's voice swells to a roar on this new record, the undeniable power grabs you by the collar and forces you to pay attention - and that's the difference between simply being heard and truly being understood.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
SUPPORTING THE WONDER YEARS:
Mar 11 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Mar 13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
Mar 14 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
Mar 15 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
Mar 16 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
Mar 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Mar 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Mar 20 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
Mar 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
HEADLINING TOUR:
Apr 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Garage
Apr 17 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
Apr 18 - Cleveland, OH @ The Symposium
Apr 19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Apr 21 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes Electrique
Apr 22 - Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
Apr 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
Apr 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)
Apr 26 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop
Apr 28 - Buffalo, NY @ The Mohawk
Apr 29 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
Apr 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse
May 01 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
May 02 - Nashville, TN @ The End
May 04 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
May 05 - Austin, TX @ Big Room Bar
May 07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Louge
May 08 - San Diego, CA @ Kensington Club
May 09 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
May 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
May 12 - Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse
May 13 - Portland, OR @ Twilight
May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
May 16 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge