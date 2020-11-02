The Medallas de Cortez Awards are the only awards dedicated to celebrating the very best in Hispanic radio.

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) <vgomez@sbscorporate.com>

Date: Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 4:02 PM

Subject: SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM WINS A “MEDALLAS DE CORTEZ” AWARD BY RADIO INK MAGAZINE

To: <gabrielle@broadwayworld.com>





SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM WINS A “MEDALLAS DE CORTEZ” AWARD BY RADIO INK MAGAZINE CAROLINA PATINO WINS BIG “DOS/SALES MANAGER OF THE YEAR” SBS

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM WINS A “MEDALLAS DE CORTEZ” AWARD BY RADIO INK MAGAZINE

CAROLINA PATINO WINS BIG “DOS/SALES MANAGER OF THE YEAR”

SBS EXECUTIVES, ALBERT RODRIGUEZ, ALESSANDRA ALARCON, BIANCA ALARCON, ELISA TORRES, JESUS SALAS AND TOMAS N. REGALADO PARTICIPATED AS PANELISTS AT THE RADIO INK HISPANIC RADIO CONFERENCE VIRTUALLY

Miami, FL. (November 2, 2020)---Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., was once again honored with an award for excellence and leadership in the radio industry at the 2020 Medallas de Cortez Awards. Overall, SBS Radio platforms were represented by Carolina Patino, General Sales Manager of SBS Miami, in the “DOS/Sales Manager of the Year” category, which recognizes outstanding achievements and leadership in the Hispanic radio marketplace.

"On behalf of the entire SBS Radio family, we are honored to receive this prestigious award for Carolina Patino," said Albert Rodriguez, COO of SBS. "It's the hard work and commitment of our people, as well as our dedicated listeners nationwide, that makes this job as fun and fulfilling as it is. We are grateful to receive this award and proud to be included among other Hispanic radio industry leaders. The Medallas de Cortez belongs to the SBS Radio team, who consistently demonstrates its passion and commitment to radio and our audiences nationwide."

“To be recognized by Radio Ink as one of the Medallas de Cortez recipients is an honor which I would like to share with the millions of Hispanic entrepreneurs in America who are transforming and shaping our industry,” says Carolina Patino, General Sales Manager of SBS Miami. “It's certainly humbling to be recognized by the radio industry and my peers. I would like to dedicate this award to the hardworking SBS family.”

"Carolina Patino is a terrific example of a leader who understands not only the business of radio but the people who work in it. Her ability to tap into the best in her team and to inspire, motivate, and lead them is what makes her a top leader in the radio industry," stated Donny Hudson, VP of Sales, General Manager of SBS Miami.

The Medallas de Cortez Awards, created by Radio Ink, are the only awards dedicated to celebrating the very best in Hispanic radio and honors industry leaders in station management, sales, programming, and advertising. They were named after Raoul Cortez, a pioneer in the Hispanic radio industry.

Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti said, "The Medallas de Cortez awards represent a celebration of Hispanic radio and its dedicated professionals. Every one of them, in large markets and small communities, make Hispanic radio an intimate part of the lives of listeners and clients. This is the biggest year ever in terms of awards competition. While there can be only one winner in each category, we are extremely proud to recognize all of the finalists, who are truly worthy of our respect and admiration."

Winners were announced at the Medallas de Cortez ceremony, as part of the Hispanic Radio Conference, virtually.

For conference agenda and full details, visit www.hispanicradioconference.com.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT SBS:

Vladimir Gomez

VP, Corporate Communications

vgomez@sbscorporate.com

(786) 805-2545

MEDIA CONTACT SBS

Marlene Maseda

Fusion4Media

Marlene@fusion4media.com

©2020 SBS | MIAMI, FLORIDA

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You