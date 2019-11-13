Spafford Announces Winter Tour
Spafford have announced their Winter 2020 headline tour. The 39-date trek gets underway January 15 at Houston, TX's White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) and then travels the U.S. through early April. Among the tour's highlights is a three-night-stand at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Bowl, set for February 7-9 and including a very special acoustic only performance on February 9. The band will be joined throughout by an array of special guests, including The Iceman Special, Eggy, Cycles, Yak Attack, and The Jauntee. Presales and VIP package sales begin today at 10 am (local); General Admission sales begin Friday, November 15 at 10 am (local). For complete details, please see www.spafford.net/tour.
The marathon itinerary follows Spafford's upcoming New Year's Eve run, set for The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, CA (December 27th and 28th) and San Francisco, Ca's Great American Music Hall (December 30th and 31st) - tickets and limited VIP packages are available HERE.
SPAFFORD WINTER TOUR 2019/20
DECEMBER 2019
27 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
28 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
30 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
31 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
JANUARY 2020
15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
16 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
17 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
18 - Dallas, TX - Trees
19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans
22 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
25 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
29 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's
30 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
FEBRUARY 2020
1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
3 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
5 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
6 - Boston, MA - Royale
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl *
28 - Winter Park, CO - Ullrs Tavern
29 - Winter Park, CO - Ullrs Tavern
MARCH 2020
1 - Winter Park, CO - Ullrs Tavern
4 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
6 - Frisco, CO - 10 Mile Music Hall
7 - Frisco, CO - 10 Mile Music Hall
10 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's Live Music Dance Bar
11 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's Live Music Dance Bar
13 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
14 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House
17 - Park City, UT - Park City Live
19 - Victor, ID - Knotty Pine
20 - Bozeman, MT - Rialto
21 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge
22 - Sandpoint, ID - The Hive
24 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown
26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
27 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub
28 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
APRIL 2020
1 - Arcata, CA - Humboldt Brews
4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon
* An Evening with Spafford - Acoustic Only Show