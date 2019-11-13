Spafford Announces Winter Tour

Spafford have announced their Winter 2020 headline tour. The 39-date trek gets underway January 15 at Houston, TX's White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) and then travels the U.S. through early April. Among the tour's highlights is a three-night-stand at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Bowl, set for February 7-9 and including a very special acoustic only performance on February 9. The band will be joined throughout by an array of special guests, including The Iceman Special, Eggy, Cycles, Yak Attack, and The Jauntee. Presales and VIP package sales begin today at 10 am (local); General Admission sales begin Friday, November 15 at 10 am (local). For complete details, please see www.spafford.net/tour.

The marathon itinerary follows Spafford's upcoming New Year's Eve run, set for The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, CA (December 27th and 28th) and San Francisco, Ca's Great American Music Hall (December 30th and 31st) - tickets and limited VIP packages are available HERE.

SPAFFORD WINTER TOUR 2019/20

DECEMBER 2019

27 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

28 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

30 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

31 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

JANUARY 2020

15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

16 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

17 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

18 - Dallas, TX - Trees

19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

22 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

25 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

29 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's

30 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

FEBRUARY 2020

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

3 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

5 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

6 - Boston, MA - Royale

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl *

28 - Winter Park, CO - Ullrs Tavern

29 - Winter Park, CO - Ullrs Tavern

MARCH 2020

1 - Winter Park, CO - Ullrs Tavern

4 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

6 - Frisco, CO - 10 Mile Music Hall

7 - Frisco, CO - 10 Mile Music Hall

10 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's Live Music Dance Bar

11 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's Live Music Dance Bar

13 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

14 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

17 - Park City, UT - Park City Live

19 - Victor, ID - Knotty Pine

20 - Bozeman, MT - Rialto

21 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

22 - Sandpoint, ID - The Hive

24 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

27 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub

28 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

APRIL 2020

1 - Arcata, CA - Humboldt Brews

4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon

* An Evening with Spafford - Acoustic Only Show





Related Articles View More Music Stories