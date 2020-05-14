Spafford Announces 'Live At The Drive-In'

The Arizona based progressive rock band Spafford is set to perform LIVE in Mesa, AZ on May 24. The show will take place at the famed drive-in movie theater "Digital Drive-In." This is the band's first live performance since the Covid-19 epidemic forced bands worldwide to cancel tours and scheduled performances. There will be a limited number of tickets available for this performance. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15th at 10AM PST.

PURCHASE TICKETS TO SPAFFORD LIVE AT THE DRIVE-IN

"We are extremely excited for this opportunity. Everyone on our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that this will be an amazing experience that follows all social distancing guidelines. We want to provide a safe, fun environment for everyone to get out and enjoy our music!" said Spafford of the upcoming performance.

Fans will be able to see this first of its kind live show from the comfort of their own vehicles while also practicing social distancing. For fans elsewhere in the country, the show will be live-streamed for free via Spafford's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Spafford are known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It's a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90's alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each and every Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.





