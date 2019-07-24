Southampton's Docklands Festival Unveils Patrick Topping, Alan Fitzpatrick, Andy C, and More

The bar-raising Docklands Festival is coming to Hoglands Park on 28th September with a world-class lineup of more than 50 names and mind-blowing production that means it will be Southampton's biggest inner city music festival. Across three fully-designed and immersive stages will be a huge line-up of international names including Patrick Topping, Alan Fitzpatrick, Andy C + Tonn Piper, Pete Tong, Wilkinson, My Nu Leng, Sub Focus, Jaguar Skills, GW Harrison and many more talents from the worlds of house, bass and tech.

This full-scale rave will be the biggest the region has ever seen and comes from Dirty Box Promotions, the experienced team behind the sold out elrow event late last year and two sell-out events with Abode and OAM in the Park. Now stepping out with their own flagship festival, they bring all their know-how to the lush green fields and natural woodlands of Hoglands Park. Think 10,000 like-minded party people, awesome confetti explosions, giant speaker stacks, mind-altering visuals and bass you can feel in your chest, all with a complete selection of food, drink and fun fair rides to keep you entertained for 10 non-stop, action-packed hours of musical adventure.

The music will be spread over three impressive stages, tents and containers, all hosted by leading party purveyors and with high-spec sound systems: the Main Stage from Switch Southampton, Bass & Garage Stage from Foreverland and D'n'b Stage from On A Mission.

This carefully curated, yet giant line-up, brings Ibiza mainstays like tech-house tastemaker Patrick Topping, Sub Focus and South Coast techno hero Alan Fitzpatrick, drum & bass royalty Andy C + Tonn Piper and the masterful Wilkinson playing a special DJ Set, with Radio 1's legendary and enduring trendsetter Pete Tong, plus grime kings My Nu Leng joined by hype man MC Dread and a wealth of tech house names like Abode's GW Harrison, Nathan Dawe, AMC Turns, Majestic, FOOR, Harriet Jaxxon, Ronnie Spiteri, Collective States and plenty more.

his mouthwatering event is ready to set a new benchmark for dance music festivals on the South Coast and promises to be a truly historic event.

Lineup

Patrick Topping

Alan Fitzpatrick

Andy C + Tonn Pipper

Pete Tong

Wilkinson DJ SET

My Nu Leng + Dread MC

A.M.C & Turno

Sub Focus

Jaguar Skills

Nathan Dawe

Majestic

FOOR

GW Harrison

Harriet Jaxxon

Ronnie Spiteri

Collective States

Hannibal

TAIM

BASSIC

BITR8

K1R3Y

Clark B2B Campbell





Related Articles View More Music Stories