Soul Side 'This Ship' Out August 28 On Dischord Records

On August 28th, Soul Side will release a new three-song 7", This Ship. This is the band's first new music since 1989 and was recorded during a brief run of European shows in autumn of 2019 at Jamor Studio in Prague with Ondrej Jezek.

Formed in 1986, Soul Side was one of the strongest voices in the DC punk's third generation, alongside groups like Swiz and Shudder to Think. The band released a self-titled full-length on Sammich Records as well as a number of records on Dischord-the Trigger EP, the Bass/103 7", and the Hot Bodi-Gram LP-before parting ways. All of the Dischord records were re-released as the Soon Come Happy CD in 1990.

In 2015, the group-singer Bobby Sullivan, guitarist Scott McCloud, drummer Alexis Fleisig, and bassist Johnny Temple-reunited for the first time in 25 years and have continued to perform together as time and opportunity allow.

