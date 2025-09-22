Soul Coughing Reunion Tour Continues with New Dates Added

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soul Coughing is getting the band back together for Soul Coughing Still Loves You, an upcoming series of US headline dates beginning December 5 at Columbus, OH’s Newport Music Hall.

Artist Presales and VIP Packages are available now. Local Presales begin Wednesday, September 24/Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 am (local). All Presales end Thursday, September 25 at 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, September 26 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please see here.

Soul Coughing Still Loves You will see the four original members of the band – Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) – once again performing songs from across their catalog, spanning 1994’s debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996’s Irresistible Bliss, and 1998’s third and final studio album, El Oso.

New Dates

DECEMBER

5 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

7 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

9 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater

10 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

12 - Chicago, IL - ???

13 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

14 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

About Soul Coughing

Founded in 1992, 2024 saw the band reemerge from a twenty-five-year hiatus for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing, a sold-out US headline run that saw the band performing to packed houses of rapturous fans from coast to coast. The tour was met with critical applause and unprecedented popular demand that saw a number of dates upgraded to larger venues.

Soul Coughing further marked the reunion with their first late-night TV appearance since 1998, offering up a celebratory performance of their classic “Super Bon Bon” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! that prompted Stereogum to enthuse, “Soul Coughing were fully locked-in… all these years later, absolutely nobody sounds like them, and their form of musical chemistry is so specific.”

This spring saw Soul Coughing return to the road for Soul Coughing Play The Songs Of Soul Coughing Again, once again selling out shows across North America. To celebrate the tour they said would never happen, they released their first-ever official live album, LIVE 2024, available now at all DSPs and streaming services and on Double LP vinyl.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Kundrat