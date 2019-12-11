Sotomayor Drops Video for 'Quema' Today

"Quema" ('fire' in Spanish) is a song that inspires and empowers when you hear it. We felt the strong expression of the present moment in it and a "Here I am!" spirit. With the video we wanted to portray a young woman making her everyday living in one of Mexico city's dangerous neighbourhoods: Colonia Doctores. A place which is considered a no-go area but where families live, children play and there is music on the street. In the video we wanted to show fearlessness, strength and freedom. This young woman is not afraid to face the city around her, to live her life, and sometimes even the risk of "getting burned".





Video Credits:



Compuesta por: Raul Sotomayor / Paulina Sotomayor Producida por: Eduardo Cabra aka "Visitante" / Raul Sotomayor Interpretada por: Sotomayor / Totin "Arará" Agosto Grabada por: Harold Wendell Sanders / Alan Saucedo Mezclada por: Harold Wendell Masterizada por: Diego Calviño Director del video: Ruben Rojas Cuauthemoc Dirección de Fotografía: Elias Martin Del Campo Realizador: Azotea

Watch the new music video here:





