Sorcha Richardson Shares New Single 'Shark Eyes'

Dublin based indie-rock rising star Sorcha Richardson shares her latest single "Shark Eyes" (via Faction Records).

Simmering with melancholic longing, "Shark Eyes" is relentless and haunting; an achingly honest exploration of experiencing a relationship with an elusive lover. The track is lyrically luminous, glowing in the darkness of the yearning production.

"Shark Eyes" comes with the announcement of Richardson's forthcoming sophomore LP 'Smiling Like An Idiot' (out September 23rd).

"Shark Eyes" opens with a beguiling synth ostinato, which stays consistent throughout the duration of the track. Like a wave building from deep water, "Shark Eyes" finds a steady, sensual sense of mounting pressure as the production becomes more and more upbeat and intricate.

The chorus bursts and soars, equal parts exuberant and anxiety inducing, perfectly capturing the harrowing excitement of an inconsistent love affair. "Shark Eyes" resonates with starkly beautiful imagery and the couplet "My love you're the blue light switch, you're the getaway car with the headlights dipped/ My love you're the New York dream we were nothing at all we were everything" is the perfectly crafted emotional gut punch to end the track. As the same hypnotizing synth rises to the forefront of the production there is an iridescent glimpse of hope that lingers in the silence.

In May Richardson returned with the first single off of her upcoming LP project: the enchantingly nostalgic "Archie". Featuring firmly intertwined layers of vocals and a soaring electric guitar, "Archie" is a timely coming-of-age tale based upon friendship rather than love, and those big open road dreams of where the naive, teenage love of music may one day take you.

Sorcha Richardson has garnered nearly 48 million streams across 250K monthly listeners on Spotify alone and has been featured on playlists such as New Music Friday, Boho + Chill, badass, Love Letter, Garden Indie, Modern Eclectic, and Chill Covers. In 2021, Richardson made her late night television debut on Ireland's talk show The Late Late Show and recently she's toured with Mitski and Villagers.

Photo by Molly Keane