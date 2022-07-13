Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sorcha Richardson Shares New Single 'Shark Eyes'

Sorcha Richardson Shares New Single 'Shark Eyes'

“Shark Eyes” comes with the announcement of Richardson's forthcoming sophomore LP ‘Smiling Like An Idiot’ (out September 23rd). 

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 13, 2022  

Dublin based indie-rock rising star Sorcha Richardson shares her latest single "Shark Eyes" (via Faction Records).

Simmering with melancholic longing, "Shark Eyes" is relentless and haunting; an achingly honest exploration of experiencing a relationship with an elusive lover. The track is lyrically luminous, glowing in the darkness of the yearning production.

"Shark Eyes" comes with the announcement of Richardson's forthcoming sophomore LP 'Smiling Like An Idiot' (out September 23rd).

"Shark Eyes" opens with a beguiling synth ostinato, which stays consistent throughout the duration of the track. Like a wave building from deep water, "Shark Eyes" finds a steady, sensual sense of mounting pressure as the production becomes more and more upbeat and intricate.

The chorus bursts and soars, equal parts exuberant and anxiety inducing, perfectly capturing the harrowing excitement of an inconsistent love affair. "Shark Eyes" resonates with starkly beautiful imagery and the couplet "My love you're the blue light switch, you're the getaway car with the headlights dipped/ My love you're the New York dream we were nothing at all we were everything" is the perfectly crafted emotional gut punch to end the track. As the same hypnotizing synth rises to the forefront of the production there is an iridescent glimpse of hope that lingers in the silence.

In May Richardson returned with the first single off of her upcoming LP project: the enchantingly nostalgic "Archie". Featuring firmly intertwined layers of vocals and a soaring electric guitar, "Archie" is a timely coming-of-age tale based upon friendship rather than love, and those big open road dreams of where the naive, teenage love of music may one day take you.

Sorcha Richardson has garnered nearly 48 million streams across 250K monthly listeners on Spotify alone and has been featured on playlists such as New Music Friday, Boho + Chill, badass, Love Letter, Garden Indie, Modern Eclectic, and Chill Covers. In 2021, Richardson made her late night television debut on Ireland's talk show The Late Late Show and recently she's toured with Mitski and Villagers.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Molly Keane

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Martin Scorsese to be Honored at LMGI Awards
July 13, 2022

Martin Scorsese will receive the Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at its 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The awards ceremony and dinner will honor more than 50 years of Scorsese’s extraordinary award-winning work. The announcement was made by John Rakich, LMGI President and Committee Chair of this year’s LMGI Awards.
Flo Milli Unleashes 'No Face' & Announces Release Date for Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'
July 13, 2022

Alabama’s princess of rap Flo Milli returns with her latest track “No Face.” Produced by Tasha Catour, “No Face” continues to see Flo’s storytelling shine through on the hook-heavy track. You Still Here, Ho ? is the follow up to Flo’s debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? and keeps on theme with a focus on black female empowerment and self-love.
Archers of Loaf Share New Single 'In The Surface Noise' From Upcoming Album
July 13, 2022

Listen to the first single from Archers of Loaf's first new full-length studio album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, “In the Surface Noise.” The group will also embark on their first tour in support of Reason in Decline. Archers of Loaf is Eric Bachmann (​​singer/guitar), Eric Johnson (guitar), Matt Gentling (bass), and Mark Price (drums). 
Comakid Shares 'Full HD Hugs' Featuring Brooke Howard
July 13, 2022

Italian producer, sound designer and modular synthesist Francesco Cassino – aka Comakid – has delivered the title track from his upcoming EP ‘Full HD Hugs’ ft. LA-based singer/songwriter Brooke Howard. With ‘Full HD Hugs’ the Ableton Ambassador concocts a vast dimensional soundscape that manages to be both experimental yet deeply complex.
Larkin Poe Unveil Title Track From Eagerly Awaited New Album 'Blood Harmony'
July 13, 2022

Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared “Blood Harmony,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Blood Harmony will arrive on limited edition magenta colored vinyl, CD, cassette, and more. 