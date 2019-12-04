Sonz Of Thunder UK Shows Gratitude In Video For 'Blessings Pon Blessings'

Brothers Shane and Dean Brown - aka SONZ OF THUNDER UK - have unveiled the music video for their latest track, 'Blessings Pon Blessings', featuring Ghana's award-winning gospel artist Edward Saah.

Gaining over 1K views on YouTube, the video was shot during the North-West Londoner's trip to Ghana's infamous landmark, Cape Coast Castle - a place where as many as 1.5 million natives were stored and shipped out to United Kingdom, America, and Jamaica for slavery. 'Blessings Pon Blessings' chronicles their gratitude of receiving a string of good fortunes in their lives and encourages the listener to also count any blessings that come their way.

Gaining UK support from the likes of Ras Kwame (Capital Xtra), DJ AhhVeeDaa (The Beats 103.6 FM), Premiere Radio, UGN Jamz as well as support from US stations (Urban City Radio and Uganda Boston), 'Blessing Pon Blessings' sees the pair exchanging their renown reggae/dancehall combo for a vibrant lick of tropical Afrobeats.

'Blessings Pon Blessings' follows SONZ OF THUNDER UK's summer-charged track, 'Enjoy Life' which received a firm backing from gospel (Premiere and UGN JAMZ) and mainstream (Melodic Distraction, Trackstar and North Manchester FM) radio stations across the UK .





