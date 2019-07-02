Sony/ATV UK Promotes Andrew Spence to VP, Head of Legal & Business Affairs

Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK has promoted Andrew Spence to VP, Head of Legal & Business Affairs as part of a series of changes to the Department.

In this new role, Spence will lead the Legal & Business Affairs team in the London office and will report to Sony/ATV UK Co-Managing Director Tim Major. Spence joined Sony/ATV in 2014 as Business Affairs Manager, was promoted to Senior Business Affairs Manager in 2016 and then to Senior Business & Commercial Affairs Manager the following year.

Penny Duncanson has been promoted from Contracts Administration Manager to Director, Contract Administration. Duncanson's long history with the company dates back to 1986 when she joined CBS Songs, which was then acquired by SBK. She subsequently worked for SBK, EMI Music Publishing and then Sony/ATV.

Andy Dowie has been promoted to Senior Business Affairs Manager having been with the company since 2003, most recently as Business Affairs Manager.

Additionally, Safra Deen Farook has been promoted to Business Affairs Manager. In her two years at Sony/ATV, she has served as a paralegal while completing her legal qualifications. Last year she received the prestigious Richard Toeman Scholarship, which is presented each year by the Music Publishers Association to support the progress of an outstanding individual working in music publishing.

Jack Robson joins the team as Business Affairs Manager, having previously been a trainee solicitor at London law firm Sound Advice (Legal) LLP.

Duncanson, Dowie, Deen Farook and Robson will all report to Andrew Spence.

Sony/ATV Co-Managing Director UK Tim Major said: "I know as well as anyone how vital our business affairs function is and I'm proud to see so much progression within the team. Andrew is an exceptional lawyer and more than ready to take a leading role within the company. I'm looking forward to seeing this talented group of executives continue to flourish under his leadership."

Andrew Spence: "I'm delighted to take up this new role and to lead such a fantastic team. I'm also grateful to both Tim Major and David Ventura for giving me this opportunity. It's an exciting time to be at Sony/ATV and I'm very much looking forward to the future."





