Sony/ATV Promotes Sam Reas to Director, A&R

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has promoted Sam Reas to Director, A&R, based in the company's New York office.

Reas joined Sony/ATV in 2015 as Creative Assistant to SVP, Head of East Coast A&R Rich Christina and was promoted last year to Manager, A&R. In her new role, she will continue to report to Christina.

Rich Christina said: "Sam has rapidly grown into an outstanding A&R executive who has become an essential part of the New York creative team. She has a real gift for getting the best out of our songwriters and artists, while forging close, trusting relationships with their labels and managers. This is a truly deserved promotion."

Sam Reas said: "It's a thrill to work with our amazing songwriters every day at Sony/ATV. I am continuously inspired by them as individuals and their ability to move the world with their music. I couldn't be happier to enter this new role alongside wonderful colleagues and under the leadership of Jon Platt."

Since joining Sony/ATV's New York A&R team, Reas has worked with a number of the company's songwriters, including Geoff Warburton whose song "In My Blood" for Shawn Mendes was nominated for Song of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards, Imad Royal (MAX, Quinn XCII, Panic! At The Disco), Sam Fischer (Ciara, Spencer Barnett, Clean Bandit) and Interscope recording artist Alexander 23.

Her recent signings include rising songwriter Saint Bodhi, who was signed in partnership with Arketek Publishing, and pop songwriter Sydney Cubit who was brought to the company via Brett McLaughlin a.ka. Leland (Kelsea Ballerini, Daya, Selena Gomez, Troye Sivan). She also continues to work closely with the Nashville music community and holds several camps each year for the company's songwriters in partnership with other Sony/ATV offices.





