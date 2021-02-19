Songhoy Blues Releases Amazon Original Live Version of 'Worry'

Today, Malian rock group Songhoy Blues released an Amazon Original live version of their song "Worry". The song originally appeared on the band's latest full-length album, Optimisme, released in October of last year. "Worry" is available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"So happy to bring you this live performance of 'Worry' from the streets of Bamako!," exclaimed guitarist Garba Toure. "Check it out - and feel the POSITIVE ENERGY with us." The band's label, Fat Possum Records, added that, "Anyone that's been blessed to see the group during the past decade knows that their performances are akin to a spiritual awakening - propulsive, passionate and utterly peerless. And in a year where we cannot be amongst crowds and loud PAs, hopefully this timeless recording can evoke the spirit of those heart-filling, communal experiences that we all miss so much right now."

Songhoy Blues formed in 2012 after three of its members fled northern Mali following the Islamic radicalist takeover of parts of the country. Settling in Mali's capital Bamako, the group played extensively throughout the city and soon began recording in the U.K. within a few short years. The band reached wider exposure through international touring, appearances in the 2015 documentary They Will Have to Kill Us First, and the release of their Nick Zinner-produced debut album, Music in Exile.

Songhoy Blues' Optimisme was highly acclaimed by World Cafe, Consequence of Sound, Uncut Magazine, Atwood Magazine and more, including AllMusic who said in their review that, "The band is at the top of their game and the songs all sound great, but more importantly, the messages they're expressing have never been more relevant." They also recently performed their song "Barre" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Amazon Music listeners can find Songhoy Blues' "Worry" on The Setlist playlist.

