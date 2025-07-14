Sombr Unveils UK & European Headline Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter and producer sombr has set a 2026 UK and European headline tour, commencing on February 10 in Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet. The run will also see him take over venues such as O2 Academy Brixton in London, UK on March 8, before concluding at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on March 16.

A special artist presale goes live tomorrow July 15 at 10am local time. O2 Priority tickets follow on July 16 at 10am local time, while Spotify, various partner, and other promoter pre-sales launch on July 17 at 10am local time. Finally, general on-sale begins on July 18 at 10am local time.

sombr's 2024 single “back to friends" recently vaulted to #1 on Spotify’s Global Weekly Chart as the “#1 most-streamed song in the world this week” with over 540 million total streams and counting. It has also held #1 on the Billboard Alternative Radio chart for five weeks. Other recent singles include "undressed," which is nearing 400 million streams, and his newest release, “we never dated."

sombr will perform at venues around the world this summer/fall, including at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, back-to-back nights at New York’s Brooklyn Steel and Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre and a show at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. sombr will also take his live show to Australia and New Zealand in December.

TOUR DATES

August 16—Summer Sonic 2025 Expo '70—Osaka, JP

August 17—Summer Sonic 2025 ZOZO—Tokyo, JP

September 21—Sing Out Loud Festival 2025—Saint Augustine, FL

September 22—Music Farm—Charleston, SC

September 24—Brooklyn Bowl—Nashville, TN

September 26—Bogart’s—Cincinnati, OH

September 28—The Majestic—Detroit, MI

September 29—The Rave—Milwaukee, WI

September 30—Palace Theatre—St. Paul, MN

October 2—Concord Music Hall—Chicago, IL

October 3—A&R Music Bar—Columbus, OH

October 5—Roxian Theatre—Pittsburgh, PA

October 6—Phoenix Concert Theatre—Toronto, ON

October 8—Big Night Live—Boston, MA

October 9—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY

October 10—Gramercy Theatre—New York, NY

October 12—Theatre of Living Arts—Philadelphia, PA

October 13—The Lincoln—Washington, D.C.

October 15—Center Stage—Atlanta, GA

October 17—Southside Music Hall—Dallas, TX

October 18—Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater—Austin, TX

October 20—Ogden Theatre—Denver, CO

October 21—The Complex—Salt Lake City, UT

October 24—Shadowbox SoDo—Seattle, WA

October 25—Roseland Theater—Portland, OR

October 27—Fillmore—San Francisco, CA

October 28—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

October 29—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

October 31—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

November 1—Fox Theater Pomona—Pomona, CA

November 2—The Fonda Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

November 5—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY

November 6—Brooklyn Steel—New York, NY

December 2—Auckland Town Hall—Auckland, NZ

December 4—Festival Hall Melbourne—Melbourne, VIC

December 6—Spilt Milk Festival—Ballarat, VIC

December 7—Spilt Milk Festival—Perth, WA

December 9—Hordern Pavilion—Sydney, NSW

December 11—Fortitude Music Hall—Brisbane, QLD

December 13—Spilt Milk Festival—Canberra, ACT

December 14—Spilt Milk Festival—Gold Coast, QLD

2026 UK/EU TOUR DATES

February 10—Annexet—Stockholm, Sweden

February 11—KB Hallen—Copenhagen, Denmark

February 13—Inselpark Arena—Hamburg, Germany

February 15—Stodola—Warsaw, Poland

February 16—Forum Karlin—Prague, Czech Republic

February 18—Gasometer—Vienna, Austria

February 19—Tonhalle—Munich, Germany

February 20—Halle 622—Zurich, Switzerland

February 22—Alcatraz—Milan, Italy

February 24—Riviera—Madrid, Spain

February 25—Razzmatazz—Barcelona, Spain

February 27—Salle Pleyel—Paris, France

March 2—AFAS Live—Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 4—Columbiahalle—Berlin, Germany

March 5—Palladium—Cologne, Germany

March 6—AB—Brussels, Belgium

March 8—O2 Academy Brixton—London, UK

March 12—Academy—Manchester, UK

March 13—O2 Academy—Birmingham, UK

March 15—O2 Academy—Glasgow, UK

March 16—3Arena—Dublin, Ireland