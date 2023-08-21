Sofi Vonn Releases New Single 'Losing Control'

Sofi Vonn Releases New Single 'Losing Control'

London based New York born electronic pop singer-songwriter Sofi Vonn releases her latest single “Losing Control”. This release follows the success of Sofi’s recently released singles, “Ping Pong” that premiered with Noctis Magazine and “Rumors” which premiered CelebMix and was featured on Revolve’s TikTok.

All of which follows Sofi’s 2022 single “Famous” that was featured on McDonalds UK’s TikTok, all of which follows the success of her remix EP for “Famous,” which peaked at #6 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart, and featured remixes from producers Jochen Simms (Amanda Lepore, Carmen Electra) and Until Dawn (Ava Max).

The success of this remix EP follows the success of Sofi’s previously released singles, “That’s When I Knew” “Older” “Famous” and “Songs”, all of which have surpassed 100k+ streams on Spotify. Sofi’s deep lyrics and light melodies create a set of contradictions that somehow fit together perfectly to tell a relatable narrative of youth.

With her exceptional voice, she deftly expresses emotions and opinions on society, love, sexuality, and all of the other things that everyone goes through. Vonn’s music draws from her personal experiences which have taken her across the world and back several times. Unlike many pop singers, Vonn writes all of her own material.

A vibrant storyteller, her depth of feeling and love for her craft is evident in every track. Her warm and powerful voice is the perfect means for conveying her lyrics, which are at once introspective yet universal.

When asked about her latest release “Losing Control” Sofi said, “I'm so excited for this song to come out. It is one of the first songs I have ever written and produced, originally as a dance track back when I was DJing in New York. I would sing it live during my sets. It's definitely a full circle moment to be releasing the remake three years later and seeing how much my life and career have progressed since then."

Born and raised in New York City to German parents, Sofi grew up in the artistic driven West Village neighborhood drawing musical influence from a variety of different backgrounds which has given her the freedom to come up with an artistic style that is uniquely her own.  

Following High School in Zürich, Switzerland, Sofi took a break from music and attended Tulane University in New Orleans where she earned a degree in psychology (with a German minor), but as fate would have it, she was brought back to music when she studied abroad in Berlin, Germany for a year.

“I loved Berlin, so I moved back there after I graduated from college - and that’s how I got into techno and DJing.”  Besides DJing at a festival, she also studied sound engineering for a bit before finally landing a full-time job with the BMG record label, which brought Vonn back to her hometown of New York City. Her work at the label taught her marketing skills that she then used to help her advance her DJ career at night. She became an in-demand house and techno DJ, booking numerous shows around the city for the next two years.

Sofi finished out 2022 graduating from the highly prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London with a master’s degree in Popular Music. Since then Sofi has been hitting the road across the UK performing solo dates around London as well as school tours performing for the youth around the UK, in the buildup to some exciting festivals coming up this summer.

Throughout Sofi’s career, she used every asset at her disposal to learn about the business of music, whether that be her time as DJ, working at a record label or her master’s degree. With everything in place Sofi Vonn is continuing on her rise to success with the release of her latest single “Losing Control”, so stay tuned to Sofi’s socials below for updates from Sofi including new music as well as upcoming concerts. 

Sofi Vonn Tour Dates:

August 25th- 27th – Clane, Ireland – The Playing Fields Festival 2023
September 13th  – London, UK – The Camden Club



