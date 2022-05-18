Soccer Mommy Shares New Single 'Bones' & Announces U.S. Tour

Next month Soccer Mommy will release her new full-length album, Sometimes, Forever, produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, and today she shares another single off of the forthcoming record.

Following lead single "Shotgun" and the spellbinding "Unholy Affliction" is the heart-bursting album opener "Bones." Originally written for a rom com, "Bones" is a track that Sophie Allison loved so much she decided not to submit it to the film and keep it for this album instead, and it's clear why.

"Bones" is quintessential Soccer Mommy, featuring sparkling production that highlights the strength of the band as they tear through a dynamic breakdown that nods to the 90s. "Bones is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don't like in a relationship," Allison explains.

"It's about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you're standing in your own way." Alongside the single is a new music video from director Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Golden Exits), who also directed a Soccer Mommy video for color theory album highlight "yellow is the color of her eyes." Listen to "Bones" and watch the new video now.

Soccer Mommy also announces a massive U.S. tour in support of Sometimes, Forever. Presale for the tour, which is aptly titled Touring, Forever, starts Thursday, 5/19 at 10am local, with general on-sale starting Friday, 5/20 at 10 am local. Sign up for the code now here. A portion of proceeds from presale tickets sold via the band website will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Sometimes, Forever is boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet, and cements Sophie Allison's status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now. It sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she's known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything - retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life - into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

Soccer Mommy released the critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album color theory in 2020. Following the release of the album, Allison earned mass acclaim, with performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Tickets Here

6/10/22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/27/22 - Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

6/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

6/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/01/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/01/22-9/04/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/05/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/06/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/08/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/09/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington's #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS