Soccer Mommy Launches 8-Bit Music Video Tour For 'crawling in my skin'

Soccer Mommy-twenty-two year-old Sophie Allison- released her triumphant sophomore album, color theory, earlier this year. What followed was mass critical acclaim, performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! With touring at a halt for the entire music industry, Soccer Mommy has decided to get creative.

Watch as Soccer Mommy, ahem, 'performs' in a series of city-specific 8-bit videos for "crawling in my skin" here!

Combining her love of video games and performing, Soccer Mommy held a digital concert on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten a few weeks ago, with 10,000+ attendees (who all had to make their own penguin avatars to attend). So many fans logged on originally that the game's server *literally* crashed and the event had to be rescheduled. Soccer Mommy has also kicked off the NPR Tiny Desk At Home Series, performed on Pitchfork's IG Live series, and released her very own Zoom backgrounds images. And now, Soccer Mommy will embark on another tour, of sorts: an 8-bit music video tour, hitting some of the cities she was meant to be currently passing through: Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Toronto, Austin. In true Soccer Mommy fashion, video director Bella Clark eschewed the more traditional tourist locations in each city, instead placing Sophie and co. in an abandoned subway station in Toronto, a haunted hotel in Chicago, a bat-filled Austin bridge, and more. "It's really hard having our tour be postponed because I was really excited to play all of the songs on color theory for everyone, 'crawling in my skin' in particular," Allison says. "I hope this little 8-bit performance can hold everyone over until the tour can happen."





