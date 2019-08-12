(Santa Ana, CA) - After overcoming some fierce competition, SoCal Indie Rockers NEVERWONDER have advanced to the Finals of Wright Records' "Battle Of The Bands," at Malone's Concert Venue, 604 E. Dyer Rd., this Saturday, August 17. Start Time: 3:30pm. Tickets: Pre-Sale $22., Door $32. Purchase advanced tickets at https://www.acropolistickets.com/event/Wright-Records-5th-Annual-Battle-Of-The-Bands-THE-FINAL-ROUND. Voyage LA Features, Interviews NEVERWONDER Southern California lifestyle website Voyage LA recently interviewed NEVERWONDER. "What is great about NEVERWONDER and having any type of struggles is that it does not matter what it is, we can always work it outa??this is because we think of everything we do as a TEAM/BAND concept. We are better together than apart so walking into writing songs, working on artwork, social media, website, recording studio, booking shows, playing live and photo shoots. We take everyone's ideas and mix them up together, this way everybody has a say and we can go over their ideas," the band told Voyage L.A. Check out the entire interview, here: http://voyagela.com/interview/meet-neverwonder-la-band-studio-la-downtown-area-travel-west-coast-shows-performances/. There's also a brand-new interview with NEVERWONDER on the Long Beach Patch site, which you can read in its entirety, here. The Long Beach quartet (Fabienne Grisel, vocals; Jay Wise, guitar; Vincent Ramos, bass; Andres Ramos, bass) grace the cover of G Note Entertainment's April 2019 issue. Music Connection Raves NEVERWONDER's Live Show Reviewing a recent NEVERWONDER live show, respected national publication Music Connection writes, "From the moment the band strikes the opening notes and beats to the opening song, it's clear that this is a talented and tight hard rock unit. Songs such as "Spell" and the glam fun of "Movin' On" have a driving rock vibe that, combined with (lead vocalist) Fabienne Grisel's powerful vocals, offer a sound that sits somewhere in the middle of Heart and Fleetwood Mac. The rhythm section (Vincent Ramos, bass; Andres Ramos, drums) translates to a solid spine for the other two to work off of. (Guitarist Jay) Wise has proven to be a thrilling addition. Neverwonder is building a fan-base, they're having a blast, and they're getting better all the time." "When NEVERWONDER first made it onto Rockwired's radar in 2006, it was love at first sight and sound," writes the popular online magazine's Editor, Brian Lush. "They're back with a brand new EP and a lead singer (Fabienne Grisell) with a set of precious pipes that are able to navigate the band's lofty musical ambitions. We are excited to see a new iteration of NEVERWONDER come into their own," concludes Lush. NEVERWONDER came into existence from their home base of Los Angeles with a unique sound fusing rock, pop, and funky grooves. Their music is driven by strong musicianship and is rooted in life's experiences. The band has performed at venues including the House of Blues (Los Angeles and Orange County) The Roxy, Key Club, Viper Room, Whisky A Go Go, Galaxy Theater and The The Coach House, and has been featured on the KLOS 95.5 show highlighting top unsigned L.A. bands, "Local Licks." NEVERWONDER has been a dynamic act in the Rock and Roll Marathon series all over the West Coast and Las Vegas. The pulse and backbone of NEVERWONDER are Andres Ramos and Vincent Ramos. These talented brothers are the heartbeat of the band. The Ramos Brothers have also recorded and performed extensively throughout the Los Angeles area. Andres and Vincent being fans of strong grooves, heavy rock beats and alternative music, accompanied by their combination of creativity and entrepreneurship established the band NEVERWONDER. NEVERWONDER's front-person and lead vocalist is classically-trained vocalist, Fabienne Grisel. Hailing from Geneva, Switzerland, Fabienne's vocal style effortlessly ranges from beautiful soprano tones to an edgy growl. Fabienne has been a solo pop/blues/jazz recording artist for many years, and now has joined forces with NEVERWONDER to deliver a fresh blend of rock, pop and funky grooves. As a singer/songwriter, her presence draws you in. The passion and emotions she conveys through her songs, lyrics and performances leaves the audience wanting more. This new partnership with these talented musicians has allowed her vocal abilities to soar to new heights. NEVERWONDER's guitarist, Jay Wise, is an accomplished California native who has many years of experience playing nationally and internationally. Jay has been involved in the rock and roll circle for many years, working with successful bands such as Kansas. Jays' rich musical influences can be traced back to Steve Vai, Joe Pass and AC/DC, to name a few. As fate would have it, it would only be a matter of time until these SoCal natives Jay, Andres and Vincent, ended up crossing paths that lead them to forming this new version of NEVERWONDER. With the addition of Fabienne Grisel and Jay Wise, the band's creative synergy is an undeniable force to be reckoned with. Their obvious chemistry has already created some powerful songs accompanied by unforgettable performances. NEVERWONDER is excited for the path that lies ahead starting with their new EP which is out now and their next album that is on the horizon. NEVERWONDER continues to produce lasting music that their die-hard music fans will love and for the new music lovers they gain along the way.