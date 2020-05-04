Snoop Dogg Announces Rescheduled UK & Ireland Tour Dates

Snoop Dogg has announced rescheduled dates due to the global Covid-19 restrictions for his 'I Wanna Thank Me' UK and Ireland arena headline tour for February 2021.



The forthcoming tour sees the West Coast rap legend touring in support of his 17th album I Wanna Thank Me and documentary of the same name.



The album release and documentary celebrated 25 years of Snoop Dogg, a career that has seen the Doggfather cement his undisputed influence on music with chart-topping, multi-platinum records, while also solidifying his importance to wider culture as an actor, businessman and more across the board.



The tour reflects this and sees Snoop Dogg enlist a selection of his key collaborators from the breadth of his iconic music career including further West Coast hip hop royalty; Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12. They will also be joined by the multi-million streamed Irish rap duo Versatile.



Tickets are onsale now via https://nvite.com/community/snoopdogg Full tour dates can be found below:



SNOOP DOGG 'I WANNA THANK ME' FEBRUARY 2021 TOUR DATES



11th - Manchester, Manchester Arena

12th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

15th - London, O2 Arena

17th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

19th - Dublin, 3Arena

20th - Belfast, SSE Arena





