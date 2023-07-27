Smoking Popes Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Their Debut Album

Smoking Popes will be touring the MidWest and NorthEast commencing August 17.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 3 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 4 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 

Smoking Popes Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Their Debut Album

This year, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their widely revered debut LP Get Fired, Smoking Popes will be touring the MidWest and NorthEast commencing August 17 in conjunction with a special 12” LP vinyl reissue of the album on the first date of the tour.

They’ve also been busy in the studio, cooking up a fresh batch of songs, including a pair of digital singles coming this summer; a punchy new version of the Human League classic “Don’t You Want Me” featuring Deanna Belos of Sincere Engineer on vocals, released June 30th, and an incendiary new original song called “Madison,” available tomorrow, July 21st.

These singles are the first new Popes releases since 2018’s Into The Agony album and will be the first offerings from their next full-length album, expected sometime in 2024. I hope you'll consider covering the group with an interview, feature, news story or album review. Let me know if you need a download.

From their early indie releases to their critically acclaimed major label albums, Smoking Popes developed a unique blend of buzzsaw guitars, caffeinated rhythms and heartfelt crooning vocals, combining the angst of punk with the smooth sophistication of Frank Sinatra, creating music both urgent and timeless, and influencing a generation of musicians in their wake.

The Los Angeles Times said, “Ever wonder what a traditional lounge singer would sound like backed up by a punk band? The Smoking Popes take that concept one step further: They’ve created a unique kind of music that some listeners are describing as ‘hyperkinetic tear-jerkers’.”

Smoking Popes began in 1991as a modest project of the three Caterer brothers, Josh, Eli and Matt, based in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, infusing romantic melancholy and angst-ridden introspection into a truly midwestern style of pop-punk. Since then, they have grown into the very definition of a cult classic band, touring with some of pop-punk’s most archetypal acts, such as Descendents, Dinosaur Jr, Jawbreaker and Jimmy Eat World.

Throughout the 90’s and 2000’s, they released a series of critically acclaimed studio albums, landing their songs in movies like Clueless and Tommy Boy, all the while maintaining the edgy and earnest sound that helped earn them their status as emo pioneers.

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Badger State Brewing Green Bay, WI%

Friday, August 18, 2023 Davenport, IA (Alternating Currents Fest)

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Turf Club St Paul, MN%

Sunday, August 20, 2023 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI%

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT#

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA*

Friday, September 1, 2023 Tellus360 Lancaster, PA*

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Meadows Brooklyn, NY#

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA#

% = w/ the Brokedowns

# = w/ Future Teens + Taking Meds

* = w/ Iron Chic + Future Teens



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jaye Jayle Announces U.S. Tour Supporting City and Colour Photo
Jaye Jayle Announces U.S. Tour Supporting City and Colour

Taken from the new album Don't Let Your Love Life Get You Down, 'When We Are Dogs' features Bonnie 'Prince' Billy alongside saxophonist Patrick Shoroishi. An organic collaboration amongst esteemed musicians, done for the love of sonic experiments, the song now has an equally striking video, created by Welsh illustrator and artist Richey Beckett.

2
DOPE LEMON shares perfect, psychedelic summer anthem Photo
DOPE LEMON shares 'perfect, psychedelic summer anthem'

Australian luminary DOPE LEMON (aka Angus Stone) has unveiled “Miami Baby,” the second single from his upcoming album Kimosabè. The album is a divine and open-armed universe, boasting ethereal and mesmerising soundscapes, that transcends the status quo. In addition to the new track, Dope Lemon has also announced a fall headline tour.

3
Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom Share New Song From New Album Photo
Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom Share New Song From New Album

Ghost of Vroom – the acclaimed band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing), bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, and drummer Madden Klass – have shared their latest single, “Yesterday In California,” joined by a sleek companion music video directed by filmmaker/photographer Clay Patrick McBride and streaming on YouTube.

4
Sly Stone Announces First-Ever Memoir Out in October Photo
Sly Stone Announces First-Ever Memoir Out in October

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductee, funk-soul progenitor, Sly and The Family Stone namesake, and one of the most influential artists of all-time Sly Stone will debut the release of his official autobiography, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), on October 17, 2023 via AUWA Books and MCD/FSG.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'Devendra Banhart Releases New Track 'Sirens'
Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'
Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'Middle Kids Release New Single 'Highlands'
Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'Sarah Jane Scouten Announces Fourth Studio Album & Shares Track 'Dragonheart'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON