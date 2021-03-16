Sly Boy Shares New Song 'Sin'

Nashville-based songwriter and producer Sly Boy is back with another contemplatively hard-hitting new song titled "Sin" featuring an incredible, unexpected saxophone solo from UK-based artist Alexander Bone. For this brooding new alt-pop track, Sly Boy steps outside of his own skin to inquire within. The cryptic, DIY-style music video for "Sin" is a great visual for the conflictions of sin and virtue.

Sly Boy shares, "'Sin' reflects the self-violence I so commonly feel after letting myself down. I think all people have moments when they step outside themselves and think, 'Wow, I'm really not living up to the version of myself I want to be.' When you happen to be living under a prescribed moral code, such as religion, you're forced to experience those moments more often."

Sly Boy is constantly questioning the world around him, as well as the world inside his own mind. In his latest single, "Dead" featuring Maggie Miles, he used music as means to cope with trying to be forceful in creativity. He explains that the process was "tackling darkness of the self, and I think the desire to write a song to mean nothing is a reflection of the toll that takes. In the lyrics there's a nod to my increasing forgetfulness ("Little pieces come and go") and nihilism ("I don't need these stars aligned")."

The music video for "Dead" follows Sly Boy and Maggie Miles on a Bonnie-and-Clyde-like adventure. Slow motion footage captures them scheming to bury or dig up an unknown entity. There is a mystery in the air that will leave people wondering what's next and debating over what may or may not have happened already. Stay tuned for more by subscribing to Sly Boy's YouTube channel here.

Sly Boy has a very eclectic music taste overall, ranging from Joji and Foo Fighters to One OK Rock and newcomer Brakence. He's also got an affinity for cemeteries. His music finds him at a crossroads in life, reckoning with everything from faith and religion, to exploring temptation, guilt, and wandering into lostness.

An alternative artist in Nashville, he's found a creative, supportive crew around him and is planning to release a string of singles leading to a debut LP later this year. Stay tuned on social media @slyboytheband.

Photo Credit: Nick Banos