Slumberland Records Announces West Coast Label Tour With Papercuts, The Umbrellas, Chime School and The Reds, Pinks and Purples

Today Slumberland Records announces its first ever label package tour with five west coast shows featuring Papercuts, The Umbrellas, Chime School and The Reds, Pinks & Purples. The tour kicks off in Costa Mesa, CA on August 3, 2022.

Papercuts and The Umbrellas will be on all of the dates, with Chime School joining for the California shows and The Reds, Pinks & Purples joining for the Portland and Seattle dates. Tickets will be on sale early next week.

Papercuts, who just wrapped a European tour with Still Corners, are touring in support of their brand new LP, Past Life Regression. The Umbrellas released their self-titled debut LP last year. The Reds, Pinks & Purples are playing in support of their new LP, Summer At Land's End. Chime School also released their self-titled LP in 2021.

TOUR DATES

all dates featuring Papercuts and The Umbrellas

8/03 Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer *

8/05 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon *

8/06 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

8/11 Portland, OR - Doug Fir #%

8/12 Seattle, WA - Vera Project #

* = w/ Chime School

# = w/ The Reds, Pinks & Purples

% = w/ foamboy