Sludge Releases Debut EP 'The Serbian Monster'

It's been a while since the world has heard from Sludge, the sinister producer who first made his appearance on Carnage's Heavyweight Records last year with "Blacksmith." He's been hard at work on a new project that reflects a darker persona than ever - "The Serbian Monster" EP. The release features four brand new tracks of his signature raw and industrial sound, all of which thematically tell the story of his cultural heritage. From listening to the stabbing basslines and ear-splitting synths of "The Feast" to the "Prepare to Die" vocal riffs of the EP's title track "The Serbian Monster." With the relentless mechanical reverberations of "Kill Them," Sludge transports the listeners right into his family's escape from Yugoslavia during the Yugoslav Wars to the US. "End Game" depicts a dark but victorious closing to the saga, which exemplifies Sludge's more mature but equally heavy sound on the new EP. As seen on the video for "Blacksmith," Sludge's upbringing continues to be an inspiration for his music.



Iconic DJ and producer Carnage founded his label Heavyweight Records in 2017 as a home for hard bass and hip-hop music. Since then, the Las Vegas-based artist has gathered a formidable crew of cronies on the imprint, from the masked mastermind GRAVEDGR, Melbourne Bounce frontrunner vWill Sparks, trippy up-and-comer GOMMI, and the sinister and dangerous Sludge. Sludge joined their prestigious ranks as a debutant with "Blacksmith" in 2019 being his first release (now having amassed 3M streams on Spotify) and "Emergency" and "Crush 'Em" as his follow-ups, which set the stage for him to become one of the label's premier acts going forward. "The Serbian Monster" is a promising sophomore EP, sending the message that Sludge is far from over being bitter about his country's demise during the Cold War. Follow Carnage, Heavyweight Records, Sludge, and the rest of the gang for more sinister sounds.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7nSl2rKFZgEbrKjKjoFy0x

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/sludgemusicofficial/sets/the-serbian-monster-ep





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You