Slightly Stoopid Release ONE MORE NIGHT Official Video

Slightly Stoopid have put out an emotionally charged video for their song "One More Night", off their latest album Everyday Life, Everyday People, which was released in 2018.

The video features vintage footage of the band over the last 20+ years, a retrospective of many milestones and collaborations in the band's career, including performances from early days with Bradley Nowell (Sublime), Snoop Dogg (2009), Bob Weir (2011), Karl Denson, Sly and Robbie, Half Pint, and Pepper (2008).

"I'm excited for the release of the 'One More Night' video. This song takes you through the journey and trials of always leaving family and friends behind back at home. Life on the road is not always easy, and this song reflects the thoughts that go through my mind on the open road."

-Miles Doughty

Watch the new video here:

Slightly Stoopid is currently on their "How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019 Tour" with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and HIRIE. After a trip to Germany to play the Summerjam Festival, their US tour will pick back up on July 11 in Bonner, MT.

HOW I SPENT MY SUMMER VACATION 2019 TOUR JULY JUL 07 Cologne, Germany - Summerjam Festival JUL 11 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater JUL 12 Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden JUL 13 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater JUL 14 Redmond, WA - King County's Marymoor Park JUL 19 Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival JUL 20 Garrettsville, OH - Nelson Ledges Quarry Park JUL 21 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island JUL 25 Kansas City, MO - Crossroads KC JUL 26 Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory JUL 27 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater JUL 28 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall AUGUST AUG 01 Bakersfield, CA - Spectrum Amphitheatre AUG 02 Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort AUG 03 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre AUG 04 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl AUG 15 Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater AUG 16 Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana AUG 17 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater AUG 20 Benicassim, Spain - Rototom Sunsplash AUG 21 Vienna, Austria - Afrika Festival Vienna AUG 24 Heber City, UT - Reggae Rise Up AUG 29 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair AUG 31 Placerville, CA - Dry Diggings Festival DECEMBER DEC 05 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock DEC 06 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock DEC 07 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock DEC 08 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock DEC 09 Riviera Maya, Mexico - Closer To The Sun @ Hard Rock About Slightly Stoopid: The story of Slightly Stoopid, at its core, is one of brotherhood. It's the story of Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, creating a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk. It's the story of a duo that has not just survived, but thrived, as best buds- "brothers from other mothers"- true to their authenticity, through two decades of relentless touring, and evolving songwriting, repeatedly creating lasting artistic statements despite a music industry that too often prioritizes style over substance. Slightly Stoopid is and continues to be a musical family that always welcomes guest musicians and the art of collaboration. Doughty and McDonald remain unwavering in their principles of independence, honoring their diversity of influences and mentors, and furthering their inherited legacy of the Southern California sound. "Once we found music as a form of expression, as an outlet, we did whatever it took to survive," said McDonald in a 2018 interview. "We are who we are- a product of Southern California. And, we are where we are in life because of how passionate we are about the music."





