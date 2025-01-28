Sleigh Bells Return After Three Years With 'Wanna Start A Band?'

Check out the new song from Sleigh Bells.
Sleigh Bells - comprised of producer/guitarist Derek Miller and singer Alexis Krauss - return with their first piece of new music in three years. Entitled, “Wanna Start A Band?,” the track, out now on Mom+Pop Music, is a classic slice of the band’s signature controlled chaos that has made them an everlasting pair in 21st century indie rock.
“In 2008 while eating at a restaurant in Brooklyn with my mom, our server, Derek, wasted very little time asking me, essentially, "Wanna Start A Band?" Hard to believe that almost 17 years later we are still hyped and obsessively making records together. Derek started messing with the riff for this song around 2014 -- it needed a lot of work but a spark was there. We had a band by then but didn't know how long it would last. For us, this song is a reminder of how we started but it's also the first part of a new story we want to tell -- more on that very soon! We hope you will come along for the ride. Love, Alexis + Derek”
In addition to the new track, Sleigh Bells detail a spring North American tour kicking off in May. Tickets are on sale this Friday January 31st, buy tickets HERE. Full routing below.
May 7, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
May 9, 2025 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory - Constellation Room
May 10, 2025 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
May 13, 2025 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall - Music Hall
May 16, 2025 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
May 17, 2025 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
May 19, 2025 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
May 21, 2025 - Denver, CO @ Summit
May 23, 2025 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
May 24, 2025 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
May 25, 2025 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
May 28, 2025 - Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor
May 29, 2025 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
May 30, 2025 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
June 1, 2025 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
June 2, 2025 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
June 3, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
June 5, 2025 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
June 6, 2025 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
June 7, 2025 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
June 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club Theatre
June 11, 2025 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
June 12, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro
June 14, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
June 15, 2025 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Photo credit: David Perez
Videos