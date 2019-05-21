Sleep On It Announce Co-Headline Tour with Like Pacific

Sleep On It have announced a co-headline North American tour with Like Pacific set to kick off on July 18th in Detroit, MI and run until August 3rd in London, Ontario. On July 20th, the band will play their debut album, Overexposed, in its entirety for the first time ever while in their hometown of Chicago at Bottom Lounge. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased here: www.sleeponitband.com/tickets

Support will come from Homesafe, In Her Own Words, and Never Loved. For a full list of dates, please see below.

Last year, Sleep On It shared a new single, "Disconnected". Since the release of Overexposed in 2017, they have toured consistently and just finished a massive US run supporting This Wild Life.

Later this year, they are set to release the follow up to Overexposed.

Sleep On It is comprised of Zech Pluister (vocals), TJ Horansky (guitar/vocals), Jake Marquis (guitar/vocals), and Luka Fischman (drums).

Upcoming tour dates:

July 18 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

July 19 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

July 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

July 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

July 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

July 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Brew

July 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

July 29 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

July 30 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

July 31 - Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club

August 2 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

August 3 - London, ON @ Call The Office





