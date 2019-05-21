Sleep On It Announce Co-Headline Tour with Like Pacific
Sleep On It have announced a co-headline North American tour with Like Pacific set to kick off on July 18th in Detroit, MI and run until August 3rd in London, Ontario. On July 20th, the band will play their debut album, Overexposed, in its entirety for the first time ever while in their hometown of Chicago at Bottom Lounge. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased here: www.sleeponitband.com/tickets
Support will come from Homesafe, In Her Own Words, and Never Loved. For a full list of dates, please see below.
Last year, Sleep On It shared a new single, "Disconnected". Since the release of Overexposed in 2017, they have toured consistently and just finished a massive US run supporting This Wild Life.
Later this year, they are set to release the follow up to Overexposed.
Sleep On It is comprised of Zech Pluister (vocals), TJ Horansky (guitar/vocals), Jake Marquis (guitar/vocals), and Luka Fischman (drums).
Upcoming tour dates:
July 18 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room
July 19 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's
July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
July 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
July 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose
July 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
July 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Brew
July 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
July 29 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
July 30 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere
July 31 - Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club
August 2 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar
August 3 - London, ON @ Call The Office