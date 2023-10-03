Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album; Share First Single 'Hell' & Announce Tour

Sleater-Kinney has announced their eleventh studio album, Little Rope, which will be released January 19, 2024 via Loma Vista Recordings with a hauntingly intimate music video for lead single “Hell”, directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July.

Recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, Little Rope is a powerfully honest and soul-baring album by one of modern rock's most vital bands. Pre-order Little Rope HERE.

Little Rope is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in Sleater-Kinney's nearly 30-year career. To call the album flawless feels like an insult to its intent – it careens headfirst into flaw and brokenness – a meditation on what living in a world of perpetual crisis has done to us, and what we do to the world in return.

On the surface, the album's 10 songs veer from spare to anthemic, catchy to deliberately hard-turning. But beneath that are perhaps the most complex and subtle arrangements of any Sleater-Kinney record, and a lyrical and emotional compass pointed firmly in the direction of something both liberating and terrifying: the sense that the only way to gain control is to let it go.

In the autumn of 2022, Carrie Brownstein received a call from Corin Tucker, who herself had just received a call from the American embassy in Italy. Years earlier, Brownstein listed Tucker as her emergency contact on a passport form, and while she had since changed her phone number, Tucker had not. The embassy staff were desperately trying to reach Brownstein. When they finally did, they told her what happened: While vacationing in Italy, Brownstein's mother and stepfather had been in a car accident. Both were killed.

Although some of the album had already been written, aspects of each song—a guitar solo, the singing style, the sonic approach—were pulled into a changed emotional landscape.

As Brownstein and Tucker moved through the early aftermath of the tragedy, elements of what was to become the emotional backbone of Little Rope began to form – how we navigate grief, who we navigate it with, and the ways it transforms us. The result is a collision of certainty and uncertainty evident from the first few spare seconds of the record's opening track and first single, “Hell.”

It's a restrained, controlled prologue, but control is fleeting. A few seconds later, well, all hell breaks loose.

Speaking to Associated Press about the song, Tucker says, “Hell” wrestles with many injustices while “dropping us in a place and a time and a feeling and an emotion of helplessness and frustration. And revelation: of how much control we had conceded at that present moment in time."

Sleater-Kinney have also announced a 2024 North American tour, beginning on February 28 in San Diego and including multiple nights in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. On this side of the year, the group will perform at Pitchfork Festival London on November 10 and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 19. See all tour dates below.

Tickets for all 2024 dates will be available on Friday, October 6 at 10:00 AM local time. Both Artist and Citi Presale will begin October 4 at 10:00 A.M. Visit sleater-kinney.com for more information.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

2023

11/10/2023 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse

11/19/2023 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

2024

02/28/2024 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29/2024 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01/2024 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02/2024 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04/2024 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

03/05/2024 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06/2024 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08/2024 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11/2024 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12/2024 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/2024 - New York, NY @ Racket

03/17/2024 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/18/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/20/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04/2024 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

photo credit: Chris Hornbecker