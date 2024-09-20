Slayyyter Shares High-Energy New Single 'No Comma'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Self-made pop artist Slayyyter has released her first single of 2024, “No Comma.” The single follows on the heels of her deluxe anniversary capsule announcement, celebrating five years of her debut mixtape Slayyyter.

A self-assured, fast-paced track, “No Comma” is full of distorted vocals, fuzzy synths, and In-your-face production coupled with cheeky lyrics. Boosted bass tones act as a pulsing sonic backdrop as Slayyyter asserts that she doesn’t need anybody’s help to be successful: “Full stop, no comma.” Slayyyter first debuted the song in 2023 on her international headline tour, Club Valentine.

“I made this song with my friend Marvy in Miami when I went there for a writing trip. I wanted to make something that felt like the spirit of my first project, but still keep it current to where I am now as an artist,” explains Slayyyter. “I teased it online and originally planned to put it out sooner but wanted to wait until the anniversary for my mixtape. So much has happened in 5 years since I started all of this, and I'm excited for people to hear what's next."

The release of “No Comma” follows the anniversary celebration of Slayyyter’s debut mixtape, Slayyyter. A career-defining release, the project solidified her as a fast-rising force to watch in the pop space. The vinyl release expands upon the album’s 14-song tracklisting with the addition of 2018 single, “Hello Kitty.” Packaged in a Y2K tabloid-inspired sleeve and featuring a special-edition pink shirt, the anniversary capsule is an essential to any fan’s collection. While vinyls sold out shortly after release, fans can purchase the shirt HERE.

Last fall, Slayyyter released her sophomore album, STARF*CKER. The release saw her delving deeper into her pop stardom with an extravagant Los Angeles starlet persona, centered around themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood. Earning praise from Rolling Stone, Interview Magazine, and more, the concept album showcased Slayyyter’s razor-sharp songwriting and marked a new, evolved era for the artist. She brought the album to life on her vibrant Club Valentine headline tour, stopping in major markets including Los Angeles and New York City. In December, she treated fans to a deluxe edition of the record, adding three previously-unreleased tracks.

Last week, Slayyyter took her anniversary celebration to New York City and London, performing headlining sets of her debut mixtape at Elsewhere and the Colour Factory to intimate crowds. The shows, selling out the day they were announced, concluded an impressive summer run, seeing Slayyyter bring her high-energy performance to festivals across the country, including Nashville Pride Festival, Electric Forest, and more. Next month, she will bring her electric live shows to Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre to open for Fletcher, followed by a performance at Phoenix Pride Festival. A full list of upcoming dates can be found below.

Slayyyter Tour Dates

10/09/2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

10/19/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Pride Festival

11/15/2024 - 11/16/2024 - Palm Springs, CA - Desert Air Fest

* Supporting Fletcher

About Slayyyter

Hollywood has told countless stories, but it's never told a story quite like this. It opens back in Missouri where a college dropout obsessed with nineties and 00’s pop divided her time between sweeping hair off the floor of a local salon and crafting music in a closet at her mom’s house (where she lived). Buoyed by social media savvy, a clever sense of humor, and fire hooks, Slayyyter made her way to Los Angeles.

In a short spell, our mild-mannered Midwest-born pixie managed to transform into an erotic electronic pop femme fatale. Now, it sounds like she’s stalking the Hollywood Hills with a combination of razor-sharp songcraft, inventive production, lusty underground je ne sais quoi, and cheeky lyrics, all while dripping in eighties-inspired afterparty-ready fashion wild enough to make Sharon Stone blush. In 2019, Slayyyter strutted to the forefront of popular culture without apology. Powered up by “Daddy AF'' and “Mine,” her self-titled debut mixtape, Slayyyter, generated over 100 million streams and counting. Prior to most recently supporting Tove Lo on her Dirt Femme tour, she sold out her very first headline tour and maintained her momentum with the critically acclaimed full-length debut, Troubled Paradise. Beyond widespread praise from Billboard, Bustle, MTV, NME, PAPER Mag, UPROXX, and more, Pitchfork noted, “Her star quality has supernova potential,” and Rolling Stone raved, “The internet is a pop star’s game, and Slayyyter is winning.” Last year, Slayyyter proved that she’s ready for her closeup on her second full-length offering, STARF*CKER. The album was praised by Rolling Stone, Interview Magazine, PAPER, and more, with Variety calling her, “One of pop music’s best-kept secrets.”

Photo Credit: Monika Oliver

