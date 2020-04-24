Skott Unveils Animated Video For Latest Single 'Talk About Me'

Critically acclaimed Swedish singer, songwriter and producer Skott releases her new single "Talk About Me" today via Dollar Menu in partnership with Cosmos Music. The unparalleled artistry of both sound and visuals are reflected in the accompanying music video, which premiered today on NYLON. Sonically, the song is a hypnotic and sophisticated pop tune with folk driven melodies that dramatically unfold into an eerie electronic atmosphere, peppered with cinematic intrigue. Pulsating acoustic guitar and percussion drive the track forward as Skott's alluring vocals and songwriting captivate from beginning to the bittersweet twist ending.



The video was directed by Skott and videographer Paras IV-the enchanting animation pulling us into a dreamlike world of surreal moments, as the central character's neurosis unravels. "Talk About Me" is the final track to be released prior to Skott's debut album release on June 12.



Watch the video for "Talk About Me" below!



Speaking about the new song and accompanying video, Skott reveals, "It's a quirky song, about a little girl who loses her mind to narcissism while chasing her big dreams. For the video we snuck pop culture references into this outer space Hollywood-type alternate universe - it's so far from what I'd normally do. The lyrics tell a story about a little girl who dreams about fame, and it distorts into madness, like she's losing her mind. But we learn that in reality, she just feels invisible. I directed it together with my friend Paras IV who animated the whole thing, we had fun with it. I've always wanted to ride through Florida on the back of a giant beetle."



"Talk About Me" follows previous singles "Kodak & Codeine" which DuJour Magazine lauded as "an anthem for heartbreak," "Midas"described by E! Online as "altogether hypnotizing" - and the hauntingly infectious "Bloodhound," before it, which earned praise from PAPER Magazine who hailed it as "gleefully strange," and "addictive." Known for creating one-of-a-kind, mesmerizing melodies, "Talk About Me" "Kodak & Codeine," "Midas" and "Bloodhound" each deliver in that department, featuring Skott's signature vocals over a rich, intricately layered soundscape.



In the delicate process of writing and recording her forthcoming debut album, Skott searched for a way to release new music without having to compromise on her creative vision. When the opportunity presented itself, she ultimately decided to start her own record label, 'Dollar Menu.' Talking about this new chapter, Skott reveals, "It's ok to show your teeth a little sometimes, and not worry too much about pleasing others or playing it safe, which I think many of us can find ourselves doing at times," she continues. "I feel like starting my own label kind of runs in the same mindset."



Having amassed over 100 million combined global streams to date, and with her first four singles reaching #1 globally on HypeMachine, Skott quickly earned a dedicated fanbase with her unique brand of sophisticated, progressive pop. With early co-signs from the likes of Katy Perry and Lorde ,both of whom tweeted about her music early on and after supporting acts like MØ and Phantogram on the road, she's been headlining tours in both Europe and the US. This global take over stands in a stark contrast to the small wooded Swedish village of Vikarbyn where Skott grew up, known for its traditional customs and own language. However, it's this unique way of life and upbringing that has enable Skott to truly walk her own path and create a world entirely of her own. Now is the time for us to step in and explore this world and new chapter of hers.



Stay tuned for news about Skott's highly anticipated debut album, coming soon.





