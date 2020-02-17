Skott Returns With Empowering Valentines Day Break-up Song 'Kodak & Codeine'

Critically acclaimed Swedish singer, songwriter and producer Skott returns with her own unique twist on a breakup anthem in the form of "Kodak & Codeine," out today via Dollar Menu in partnership with Cosmos Music.

Listen below!

Featuring Skott's trademark earworm melodies, laced through sweeping cinematic production "Kodak & Codeine," is a song about the struggle to get out of a destructive relationship and the magnetic nostalgic force that keeps bringing you back together.



Speaking about the song, Skott reveals, "You meet someone that seems to understand you in a way that no one else does, and together you create this bubble - it's almost like you have this parallel galaxy where only the two of you exist. But then you realize it'sactually a one-man kingdom, and you're not the one with the power."



On the significance of the Valentine's Day release date, Skott shares "'Kodak & Codeine' is being released on Valentine's Day, a day full of expectations and disappointments. According to statistics, February 14th is one of the most common days of the year for breakups.What should be equally important as celebrating and strengthening healthy love, is to break with the bad kind of love. It takes a lot of courage to acknowledge, accept and get out of a toxic relationship. There's confusion, guilt and chains of history to get past. Pleasechoose loving yourself first and foremost this year's Valentine's Day, and every day."



As the first offering of new music in 2020, "Kodak & Codeine" follows "Midas" - which Billboard hailed as "vibrant" and E! Onlinedescribed as "altogether hypnotizing" - and the hauntingly infectious "Bloodhound," before it, which earned praise from NYLON, who said "Skott perfectly weaves a cheery chorus into this moody track," while PAPER Magazine hailed it as "gleefully strange," and "addictive." Known for creating one-of-a-kind, mesmerizing melodies, "Kodak & Codeine," "Midas" and "Bloodhound" each deliver in that department, featuring Skott's signature vocals over a rich, intricately layered soundscape. Watch the official videos for "Midas" and "Bloodhound," both co-directed and produced by Skott & Paras IV.



In the delicate process of writing and recording her forthcoming debut album, Skott searched for a way to release new music without having to compromise on her creative vision. When the opportunity presented itself, she ultimately decided to start her own record label, 'Dollar Menu.' Talking about this new chapter, Skott reveals, "It's ok to show your teeth a little sometimes, and not worry too much about pleasing others or playing it safe, which I think many of us can find ourselves doing at times," she continues."I feel like starting my own label kind of runs in the same mindset."



Having amassed over 100 million combined global streams to date, and with her first four singles reaching #1 globally on HypeMachine, Skott quickly earned a dedicated fanbase with her unique brand of sophisticated, progressive pop. With early co-signs from the likes of Katy Perry and Lorde ,both of whom tweeted about her music early on and after supporting acts like MØ and Phantogram on the road, she's been headlining tours in both Europe and the US. This global take over stands in a stark contrast to the small wooded Swedish village of Vikarbyn where Skott grew up, known for its traditional customs and own language. However, it's this unique way of life and upbringing that has enable Skott to truly walk her own path and create a world entirely of her own. Now is the time for us to step in and explore this world and new chapter of hers.



Stay tuned for more music and news from Skott, coming very soon.





