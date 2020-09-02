Skirball Cultural Center Expands Skirball Stages Virtual Concert Series

They announced three additional performances.

The Skirball Cultural Center announces three additional performances in the virtual series Skirball Stages, to be streamed on the Skirball's YouTube channel. The celebratory concert films pair talents from the local music scene with national and international acts originally booked for the Skirball's Sunset Concerts 2020 season, which was cancelled when COVID-19 restricted world travel and large public gatherings. Reimagining its musical programming to create a new form of storytelling, the Skirball offers audiences globe-spanning evenings of modern music, with sets filmed spectator-free in the Skirball's idyllic courtyard and on stages around the world.

The Skirball Stages schedule is as follows: Aditya Prakash Ensemble and Rini (premiering Saturday, September 26, 8:00 pm PT); Dustbowl Revival and Mames Babegenush (premiering Saturday, October 24, 8:00 pm PT); and Las Cafeteras and Xênia França (premiering Saturday, November 21, 8:00 pm PT). More than just performance, each concert film takes viewers behind the scenes for a look at the artists' musical processes, aspirations, and hopes for the future. RSVPs are recommended: skirball.org/skirball-stages.

The expansion of the virtual concert series follows the August 29 premiere of Skirball Stages: Gavin Turek and Ak Dan Gwang Chil, now streaming on YouTube through November 29. This first pairing featured LA singer-songwriter Gavin Turek, who took the stage at the Skirball, and South Korean folk ensemble Ak Dan Gwang Chil, in a set filmed in their hometown of Seoul.

To complement the Skirball Stages viewing experience for Angelenos, the Skirball also expands its carry-out culinary experience, Skirball Suppers. Before settling in for each concert premiere, locals are invited to preorder and pick up a three-course meal prepared by the Skirball's hospitality team. Preorders are required: skirball.org/skirball-suppers.

