Skindred Share Previously Unreleased Track 'Struggle'

Skindred have revealed a brand-new lyric video for the track 'Struggle', which is previously unreleased and is featured on the upcoming re-release of Roots Rock Riot, which will be out on April 23rd. You can pre-order the album here.

The very timely and poignant new song 'Struggle' is an acoustic track, and although not the typical Skindred sound, showcases the band's prowess as powerful songwriters.

Drummer Arya Goggin comments, "The song 'Struggle', to me at least conveys a message of hope when you're in the battle for love. We have all been there and sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. 'Struggle' is about keeping on with the fight as it will be worth it in the end.

"Life is sometimes a struggle and this year it has really highlighted that. To me it's as important today as it was when we wrote it over 15 years ago. I'm so pleased it's getting the chance to be heard and hopefully people will draw a positive message from it."

It follows the release of 'It's A Crime', which is a rare cut and only previously released on the Japanese version of Roots Rock Riot. You can watch the lyric video here

Crafted in a boxing club, recorded in America and laying the groundwork for everything that followed it, Roots Rock Riot is an important piece of Skindred's history - a piece that this re-release celebrates.

The first record of their discography to feature what would become the permanent line-up of Benji, Arya, bassist Daniel Pugsley and guitarist Mikey Demus, it started its life as that difficult second album. What it became completely transcends that, bookending a difficult period of the band's existence and boldly kicking down the door to the future of their illustrious career.

Benji remembers delivering the vocals with the same passion he employs in front of a festival crowd, and recalls, "I'm not one of those people who cheers when they've finished a record. But I'm always thankful to get to make my art, blending contemporary British music and Jamaican music, with my friends. On Roots Rock Riot I think we did that excellently."

Mikey meanwhile sees this re-release as an opportunity to examine how he and his band have come on in the years since. "I'm really proud of the record," the guitarist enthuses. "I had a hell of a lot of fun making it and it features some really important Skindred tracks."

Producer Matt Squire (Panic At The Disco / Neck Deep) brought the whole album to life and realises its importance in cementing Skindred as one of the most important bands in the British heavy rock scene. "Longevity is all about being real," he states. "Times were changing when the album was made, and if the band hadn't been real in what they did they might have been passed off as a metal band with an innovative singer. Roots Rock Riot presented Skindred as a band with amazing songs. Those songs are made up of a crazy amalgamation of sounds, while remaining absolutely undeniable."

Available on vinyl for the first time as well as CD, the re-release of Roots Rock Riot features rare cuts and previously unheard music. As well as the complete tracklist of the original, the vinyl version of the record comes with an additional 7" containing two exclusive tracks: the aforementioned 'It's A Crime' and 'Struggle', which was never released. The CD release also contains both those tracks and an acoustic version of 'Destroy The Dance Floor'.

If that's not enough, the re-release is also accompanied by some exclusive merchandise pre-order bundles. Available in the bundles are three 12" vinyl colour variants (Transparent Orange, Transparent Green and a special 3-colour Red, Yellow & Green), a t-shirt and a turntable slipmat, both of which feature a classic design from the original Roots Rock Riot release. Pre-orders are available here

The re-release of Roots Rock Riot will arrive ahead of their full UK Showtime Tour in September, joined by very special guests Royal Republic.

Listen here: