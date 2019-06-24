Skillet and Alter Bridge Announce Fall 2019 Tour
ALTER BRIDGE and SKILLET have announced that they will embark on a co-headline tour this fall. The Victorious Sky Tour kicks off on September 22 in Baltimore and runs through October 25 in Orlando. Dirty Honey will also appear. All confirmed dates are below.
Pre-sale tickets are available now through June 27 at 10pm local time. Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. Pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades are available on skillet.com and alterbridge.com.
Multi-platinum and twice Grammy-nominated supergroup Skillet were recently welcomed into Pandora's Billionaires Club, clocking over 2 billion streams. They will release their tenth album, Victorious, on Atlantic Records on August 2.
For over 15 years, Alter Bridge have been known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. Building upon the sound that has won the band worldwide critical acclaim and a devoted global fan base, the band returns with its sixth studio album, Walk The Sky, out October 18 via Napalm Records.
ALTER BRIDGE + SKILLET ON TOUR:
09/22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
09/24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
09/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/27 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
09/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live* (Featuring special guest BRKN LOVE)
09/30 - Toronto, ON - REBEL*
10/03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/08 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
10/10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
10/11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
10/14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10/16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
10/17 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
10/19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
10/20 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
10/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10/25 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
*No Dirty Honey