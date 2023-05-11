Skating Polly Announce More North American Headline Dates

The tour dates are kicking off on June 22nd in Minneapolis, MN at 7th Street Entry.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Skating Polly have announced more NA headline dates kicking off on June 22nd in Minneapolis, MN at 7th Street Entry.

The June and July trek include stops at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, NY, The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA, the Middle East in Boston, Beat Kitchen in Chicago and Bovine Sex Club in Toronto. In addition, the first show of this second leg comes a day before the band's new double album Chaos County Line is set to be released via El Camino Media.

The new album is the band's first in five years and follows 2018's The Make It All Show. Working again with Brad Wood, the acclaimed producer behind indie-rock classics like Liz Phair's Exile in Guyville, Chaos Country Line sees their songs journey from art-punk to noise-rock to piano-driven power-pop, matching that musical complexity with a sharply honed narrative voice that manifests in countless forms (ultravivid poetry, diary-like confession, fearlessly detailed storytelling, etc.).

Over the past decade, few artists have embodied the unbridled freedom of punk like Skating Polly. Formed when stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse were just 9 and 14, the band have channeled their chameleonic musicality into a sound they call "Ugly Pop," unruly and subversive and wildly melodic.

With Kelli's brother Kurtis Mayo joining on drums in 2017, they've also built a close-knit community of fans while earning the admiration of their musical forebears, a feat that's found them collaborating with icons like X's Exene Cervenka and Beat Happening's Calvin Johnson, touring with Babes In Toyland, and starring as the subject of a feature-length documentary. On their forthcoming double album Chaos County Line, Skating Polly reach a whole new level of self-possession, ultimately sharing their most expansive and emotionally powerful work to date.

Confirmed Skating Polly Tour Dates:

May 11 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan+
May 12 San Diego, CA - Casbah+
May 13 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar+
May 15 Austin, TX - Mohawk+
May 16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall+
May 17 Dallas, TX - Three Links+
May 18 Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge+
May 19 Oklahoma City, OK - Factory Obscura+
May 20 Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge+
May 22 Denver, CO - HQ+
May 23 Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures+
May 24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive+
May 25 Reno, NV - The Holland Project+
June 22 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
June 23 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
June 24 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen^
June 25 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill^
June 27 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe^
June 28 Hamtramck, MI - Small's^
June 29 Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club
June 30 Montreal, PQ - Turbo Haus
July 1 Portsmouth, NH - Press Room^
July 2 Cambridge, MA - Middle East^
July 6 Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus Bar^
July 7 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie^
July 8 Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pon^
July 9 Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House Downtown
July 11 Carraboro, NC - Cat's Cradle^
July 12 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade^
July 13 Orlando, FL - Will's Pub^
July 15 Pensacola, FL - Handlebar^
July 16 New Orleans, LA - Santos^
Aug 25 Olympia, WA - South Sound Block Party
+ support from Lord Friday the 13th
^ support from Jacklen Ro



RELATED STORIES - Music

New Book from Loretta Lynn to Release Posthumously Photo
New Book from Loretta Lynn to Release Posthumously

It’s been over 60 years since the late Loretta Lynn first rose to stardom, transforming from a coal miner’s daughter to the Queen of Country Music. Loretta knew she was blessed—to record music, to sing her songs to such great crowds, and to write books. Her final offering, A Song and A Prayer, is a collection of prayers combined with song lyrics.

HANK Shares New Single BUGS From Call Me Hank (Deluxe) EP Photo
HANK Shares New Single 'BUGS' From 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP

The song showcases Hank’s creative songwriting as they correlate their apartment bug problem to missing a past lover. It’s a sweet, romantic love song contrasted with images of pest control and shows LAbriola's ability to create the most meaningful lyrics in the not just the most mundane but also the downright disgusting. 

SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single Everything Photo
SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'

The single is currently impacting active rock radio with early adopters already adding the single upon receipt. The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a music video that also brings the album cover to life. Watch the J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi)-directed video!

Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single Skryf Photo
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'

Newcomer Thys Nortje has just released his first single titled 'Skryf'. 'Skryf' is described as a love song that combines a contemporary feel with folk sounds and Thys' poetic writing style. Thys Nortje is an up-and-coming artist with a passion for music who has made a name for himself as 'the guy with the guitar'.


From This Author - Michael Major

SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'
Video: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two TeaserVideo: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two Teaser
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'
Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music ReleasesBen Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET