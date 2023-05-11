Skating Polly Announce More North American Headline Dates

Skating Polly have announced more NA headline dates kicking off on June 22nd in Minneapolis, MN at 7th Street Entry.

The June and July trek include stops at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, NY, The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA, the Middle East in Boston, Beat Kitchen in Chicago and Bovine Sex Club in Toronto. In addition, the first show of this second leg comes a day before the band's new double album Chaos County Line is set to be released via El Camino Media.

The new album is the band's first in five years and follows 2018's The Make It All Show. Working again with Brad Wood, the acclaimed producer behind indie-rock classics like Liz Phair's Exile in Guyville, Chaos Country Line sees their songs journey from art-punk to noise-rock to piano-driven power-pop, matching that musical complexity with a sharply honed narrative voice that manifests in countless forms (ultravivid poetry, diary-like confession, fearlessly detailed storytelling, etc.).

Over the past decade, few artists have embodied the unbridled freedom of punk like Skating Polly. Formed when stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse were just 9 and 14, the band have channeled their chameleonic musicality into a sound they call "Ugly Pop," unruly and subversive and wildly melodic.

With Kelli's brother Kurtis Mayo joining on drums in 2017, they've also built a close-knit community of fans while earning the admiration of their musical forebears, a feat that's found them collaborating with icons like X's Exene Cervenka and Beat Happening's Calvin Johnson, touring with Babes In Toyland, and starring as the subject of a feature-length documentary. On their forthcoming double album Chaos County Line, Skating Polly reach a whole new level of self-possession, ultimately sharing their most expansive and emotionally powerful work to date.

Confirmed Skating Polly Tour Dates:

May 11 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan+

May 12 San Diego, CA - Casbah+

May 13 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar+

May 15 Austin, TX - Mohawk+

May 16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall+

May 17 Dallas, TX - Three Links+

May 18 Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge+

May 19 Oklahoma City, OK - Factory Obscura+

May 20 Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge+

May 22 Denver, CO - HQ+

May 23 Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures+

May 24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive+

May 25 Reno, NV - The Holland Project+

June 22 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

June 23 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

June 24 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen^

June 25 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill^

June 27 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe^

June 28 Hamtramck, MI - Small's^

June 29 Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

June 30 Montreal, PQ - Turbo Haus

July 1 Portsmouth, NH - Press Room^

July 2 Cambridge, MA - Middle East^

July 6 Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus Bar^

July 7 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie^

July 8 Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pon^

July 9 Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House Downtown

July 11 Carraboro, NC - Cat's Cradle^

July 12 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade^

July 13 Orlando, FL - Will's Pub^

July 15 Pensacola, FL - Handlebar^

July 16 New Orleans, LA - Santos^

Aug 25 Olympia, WA - South Sound Block Party

+ support from Lord Friday the 13th

^ support from Jacklen Ro