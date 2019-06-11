Six Appeal Win Worldwide A Capella Competition, Announce New EP

Six Appeal Vocal Band are thrilled to announce their second consecutive Grand Prize win at the 2019 Moscow Spring A Cappella Festival. While in Russia, Six Appeal filmed three music videos as part of a five-song visual EP, aptly titled Euro EP, to be released later this year, which tells the story of the band's first European tour through both audio and video. The videos were shot throughout Moscow, Catalonia, and even (albeit, illegally) in and around Red Square.

A world-class vocal ensemble from Minneapolis, MN that combines musical prowess and sharp comedic timing with the energy and vitality of a rock band, Six Appeal have performed with artists such as Thundercat, Andy Grammer, Michael McDonald, and Kenny Loggins. Most recently, they were asked to be featured performers at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Hollywood, CA for the second year in a row. "Yaaaaaas!" screamed Emily Blunt and "WOOOOO!" yelled Saoirse Ronan, rocking out to Six Appeal as they walked down the red carpet.

Embodying their cheeky group name, the antics of these six young gentlemen provide a good-natured atmosphere for their electrifying performance. A Six Appeal show will split your sides, feed your musical sweet tooth, and leave you wondering how in the world they pulled it all off with just their voices.

Six Appeal capture the attention of all ages and excites all musical tastes. They'll be touring through the remainder of 2019 (summer dates below) surrounding the release of Euro EP.

sixappealvocalband.com

Six Appeal Summer 2019 Tour Dates

June 13 - Plymouth, MN - Hilde Amphitheater

June 28 - Lakeside, OH - Hoover Auditorium

August 7 - Eagan, MN - Eagan Market Fest

August 12 - Maple Grove, MN - Town Green Park

August 14 & 15 - Alexandria, MN - Theatre L'Homme Dieu





