Singer Songwriter Pamela Hopkins Releases New Single

The Arkansas CMA-nominated singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist releases "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit)" on May 7th, 2021.

"Some of these things I've wanted to say for SO long-but I don't want to come off as a B**ch either-so writing a song about it is the best thing I could have done... if you feel the same way I have felt, I hope this song allows you the much needed outlet for the big "F-YOU!"

- Pamela Hopkins

Chart-topping country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Pamela Hopkins pulls no punches in life, or in her music. The former police officer and current Arkansas CMA-nominee is a self-described "foul mouth with curves." On her latest single, "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit)," Hopkins expresses some colorful fashion advice to the haters of the world, delivered over an attitude-driven, rocking country groove. Released on May 7th, 2021, "Givin' A Damn" was co-written during a video conferencing session with Melissa Leigh and Dave Lenahan.

Pamela gives some behind-the-scenes insight into the writing of the song:

"I had met one of my co-writers, Dave Lenahan, for the first time over a video conferencing app, and my other co-writer, Melissa Leigh, was also joining Dave at his house. As I was introducing myself to Dave, and as we were chit-chatting between the 3 of us, I showed them a tank top I had on order that said, "Giving a F**k Doesn't Go With My Outfit." We got to laughing about the phrase and joked about that being a great song to write-and how that fit my personality really well!. Fast forward 2 weeks...We got on a video chat and started discussing what we wanted to write about. I brought up that shirt again and asked if that was still on the table...Dave was like, 'hell yeah-lets write that song!' Of course me and Melissa were ready to entertain this crazy-fun idea-and since I want it to play on the radio, I definitely couldn't use the same verbiage as the shirt had , so we had to change it to make it fit the radio-world better.'

"I had the idea of starting with "small town people talking" about me (or whomever) and being secretive, hypocritical and judg-y about another person. I told Dave and Melissa that I wanted this song to have a lot of attitude, and I wanted a rocking-country sound with a fun groove. As we were writing, I could almost feel my anxiety of judg-y- people getting a bit inflamed, but at the same time, I could feel a bit of a release too. Some of these things I've wanted to say for SO long-but I don't want to come off as a B**ch either-so writing a song about it is the best thing I could have done to get some of these things off my chest. When you listen to the lyrics, and IF you feel the same way I have felt, I hope this song allows you the much needed outlet for the big "F-YOU" (but without outwardly expressing it to an actual person-we don't like drama! haha)!"

Listen to "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit)" on Pamela's Spotify page: https://open.spotify.com/artist/233la14oPniGiYX35bN10f

ABOUT PAMELA HOPKINS: Little Rock, Arkansas native, Pamela Hopkins, is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Her first Nashville album of all original music was released in February 1995. She returned to the studio to record her second album/EP project released in October 2018. 2 more singles were released in 2019.Pamela returned to the studio in the spring of 2020, in Franklin, TN, to record her next 4 singles with Off the Row Recording Studio as one of their "Break Out Artists." She plans to release 6 singles in 2021. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US.

