Singer Songwriter Mark Newman Announces New Single 'At The Border' And Live Performance Dates

As part of several of these bands, Mark has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman has released the new single "At The Border" now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

About the tune, Mark explained - "At The Border" was originally written with the struggles people were experiencing fleeing the war in Ukraine in mind, but is also inspired by the millions of people all around the world trying to escape oppression and hunger on an ongoing basis".

In support of the single, Mark will be performing several shows on Long Island in December, both as bandleader in Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) and with his original project The Mark Newman Band. Several of the dates will be in support of Toys For Tots for the holiday season. Additionally, don't forget to MARK your calendars for his annual birthday show at The Bitter End in New York City in January.

Upcoming Mark Newman Showdates:

Sunday 12/04 - Mark Newman Band at the John Theissen Toys For Tots (Memorial for Joe Vicino) at Kitty Mulligans, 5:30pm

Monday 12/05 - Mark Newman Live on 90.3 WHPC, 9:00pm

Friday 12/09 - Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at Still Partners, 8:00pm

Sunday 12/11 - Toys For Tots Benefit at The View Grille, 6:00pm

Monday 01/16 - Mark Newman Band at The Bitter End, NYC, 8:30pm with Nome Sane featuring Teddy Kumpel at 7:00pm

Mark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional whose musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time including John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave).

As part of several of these bands, Mark has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well. As an opening act, Mark and his original band have played many dates with acts like Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others. A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro.

Past releases include the singles "Tulsa", a song and video created in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and "From Me To You", a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020. His most recent album, "Empirical Truth" was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Earlier records include 2006's "Must Be a Pony", 2010's "Walls of Jericho", and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP.

For More on Mark Newman, VISIT:

www.MarkNewman.us

Facebook.com/MarkNewmanMusic

Twitter.com/MarkNewmanMusic

Instagram.com/MarkNewmanMusic

YouTube.com/MNewmanvideos



Aidan Bissett writes the book on the notion of being “just friends” with someone you’re attracted to in the official video for “I Can’t Be Your Friend,” which is out now. Directed by Brooke James (Troye Sivan), the clip finds Bissett and the object of his affection (played by Faith Hines) going in circles and moving in for a kiss that never comes.
Electric Forest announces the much anticipated 2023 Initial Lineup for the adored music, camping, and arts festival in Rothbury, MI from June 22 - 25, 2023. After the reunion of a lifetime in 2022, Electric Forest returns with an impressive lineup of Electric Forest favorites, acclaimed headliners, and innovative emerging artists.
Watch the second music video from the apocalyptic romantic-drama Poughkeepsie is for Lovers, entitled 'Love is Free'.
Singer-songwriter and producer, Mothé (she/they), has shared 'Happy' which is out now via Slowlab Records and available at all digital retailers. 'Happy' was written and produced by Mothé and Robert Adam Stevenson. Currently,  Mothé is on a co-headline tour with Chloe Lilac. Check out the new tour dates now!

December 2, 2022

Just in time for the holiday season, singer, actor, and recording artist Serge Clivio releases a full-length Christmas album titled, JOY. JOY is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
December 2, 2022

October Project will release 'Angels in the Garden' on December 9, 2022, with a YouTube music video premiere and Zoom event on December 11th from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST. The music video features their collaboration with Kseniya Simonova, a globally-renowned sand artist and winner of Ukraine's Got Talent.
December 2, 2022

Back with their highly anticipated hit 'Luck', The Jared Stout Band delivers an undeniable bop with a relatable message, all stemming from the gloomy aftermath of a bad breakup.
December 2, 2022

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture will present acclaimed trombonist and bandleader Papo Vázquez in concert, celebrating 'Holiday Jazz & Latin Jazz Parranda' with the Mighty Pirates Troubadours and Guest Artists Camille Thurman and Héctor Mercado on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in the Repertory Theater of Hostos Community College.
December 1, 2022

Bogota born and NYC-based dark pop artist Valley Latini has announced the release of her highly anticipated debut project 'Attention Lover'.
