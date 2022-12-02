Singer Songwriter Mark Newman Announces New Single 'At The Border' And Live Performance Dates

Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman has released the new single "At The Border" now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

About the tune, Mark explained - "At The Border" was originally written with the struggles people were experiencing fleeing the war in Ukraine in mind, but is also inspired by the millions of people all around the world trying to escape oppression and hunger on an ongoing basis".

In support of the single, Mark will be performing several shows on Long Island in December, both as bandleader in Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) and with his original project The Mark Newman Band. Several of the dates will be in support of Toys For Tots for the holiday season. Additionally, don't forget to MARK your calendars for his annual birthday show at The Bitter End in New York City in January.

Upcoming Mark Newman Showdates:

Sunday 12/04 - Mark Newman Band at the John Theissen Toys For Tots (Memorial for Joe Vicino) at Kitty Mulligans, 5:30pm

Monday 12/05 - Mark Newman Live on 90.3 WHPC, 9:00pm

Friday 12/09 - Sailin' Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at Still Partners, 8:00pm

Sunday 12/11 - Toys For Tots Benefit at The View Grille, 6:00pm

Monday 01/16 - Mark Newman Band at The Bitter End, NYC, 8:30pm with Nome Sane featuring Teddy Kumpel at 7:00pm

Mark Newman is a well traveled and in demand professional whose musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over; working alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time including John Oates (Hall & Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave).

As part of several of these bands, Mark has shared the stage with stars such as Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas as well. As an opening act, Mark and his original band have played many dates with acts like Delbert McClinton, Les Dudek, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder of The Eagles, David Bromberg and many others. A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro.

Past releases include the singles "Tulsa", a song and video created in remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, and "From Me To You", a cover of the Janis Ian song for her Better Times Project of 2020. His most recent album, "Empirical Truth" was the 2019 Winner of The Long Island Blues Society Best Album Category, and represented the NY area in competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Earlier records include 2006's "Must Be a Pony", 2010's "Walls of Jericho", and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP.

