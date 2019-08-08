Singer-Songwriter Liz Kennedy Releases New Single Attention' Ahead Of Upcoming Summer Performances

On the third single "Attention" being released Monday, August 12th from her critically acclaimed full album "Hike Up Your Socks," Liz Kennedy presents a light-hearted jazzy track in the vein of Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits. The track was produced by long-time Kennedy producer and band member Joel Jaffe whose credits include Maria Muldaur, Lenny Williams, and Magic Christian, and is the renowned engineer and producer of Studio D in Sausalito, where legendary artists like Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr, and Carlos Santana have recorded. The song features Kennedy on piano, Jaffe on acoustic guitar and dobro, Suzy Thompson on fiddle, Pete Contino on accordion, Hardy Hemphill and Frank Martin on keyboards and Omega Rae on backing vocals.

Kennedy reflects on why she wrote the song. "I love to poke fun at very important people. This song is a road map for how to undermine someone who isn't paying proper attention. Just for fun. This guy here, he's a good guy. Just needs a little nudging. First tease. Then compliment. And who wants to deal with someone who doesn't take teasing well. Generally, I make fun of myself first. I can be teased but I can get my feelings hurt plenty. It's always a game of balance. my late husband Michael loved this song. But it says nothing about him. No one dropped what he was doing faster than Michael. But he could be a bit of a wine snob."

Kennedy is set to perform a few shows this summer with her band including the Sausalito Art Festival in Sausalito, CA on Saturday, August 31st and also Club Fox in Redwood City, CA on Sunday, September 15th. For more information on her shows and the latest Liz Kennedy news, go to http://www.facebook.com/lizkennedymusic





