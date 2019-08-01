Singer-Songwriter, Journalist & Blogger Arielle Paul To Release New EP BURN On 8/16

Multi-talented singer-songwriter, journalist and blogger Arielle Paul will release her much-anticipated EP, "Burn," worldwide on August 16th, 2019.

The album features a combination of psych-folk, Americana, cowboy disco and soul and is produced by and co-written with Dan Gross (composer for Comedy Central's "Drunk History.") "Burn" was recorded at Bedrock LA, mixed by Claire Morison (mixer for Lauren Ruth Ward's LP "Well, Hell") and mastered by John Greenham (Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, LP.)

"This album was a labor of love almost seven years in the making," says Arielle. "I am incredibly excited to release this music and look forward to performing live at several upcoming shows in Los Angeles."

Arielle's music has been featured on "Mind of Mencia," "Drunk History" and "Ghost Ghirls," as well as commercials for Amazon Prime, Fuji Film, Wacoal, Sheba, Kirin, Mitsubishi, Kao, Glico, Hairtoxic and recently Morinaga. She is currently creating original music for Shiseido and Nitori's upcoming commercial campaigns and has performed on national Japanese radio stations such as J-Wave, InterFM and FM Port.

In 2016, Arielle's original song "You and Me" was featured on Amazon Prime's viral commercial about a baby and a golden retriever wearing a lion's mane. The commercial aired for two-years internationally and its success led to the 2017 release of her EP, "Every day, Every Way," in Tokyo, Japan (available worldwide on Amazon and Spotify).

In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Arielle pens the home and design columns "My Favorite Room" and "Property Talk" for the Los Angeles Times and also writes the style and travel blogs for WEST and BARD + PAUL. She's been featured on Vogue.com, Refinery29 and as a brand ambassador for Disneyland's Food and Wine Festival.

Her father is Alan Paul, a founding member of the eight-time Grammy-winning vocal group, The Manhattan Transfer, and her mother Angela Paul is a British writer and model. Recently, Arielle was featured with her mother on Fox News in a story about holistic living and graceful aging.

She spent much of her childhood touring around the world with her family and working as a professional actor, model and musician. When she was 13, she performed a duet with Dionne Warwick and shared the stage with Ray Charles in front of 35,000 people in Isao Tomita's "Mind of the Universe" at the Nagoya Dome in Japan. She graduated from UC Berkeley where she double-majored in English and Performance Studies.

She is an active volunteer with The Art of Elysium, a non-profit aimed at empowering artists and communities in need to join together and emotionally triumph over their circumstances through art.

Arielle enjoys venturing new pastures in her self-renovated 1964 Scotsman trailer with her husband and friends. She's a lifelong vegetarian, an avid rock climber and mother to four cats.

Arielle Paul Live Performances

Saturday 8/17 at 8:00 PM - Echo Park Rising at Cosmic Vinyl

Sunday 8/18 at 8:30 PM - The Virgil





