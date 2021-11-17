Singer-Songwriter Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'Salt Flats'

Singer-songwriter Gregory Griffin has released his newest single showcasing his newfound sound titled "Salt Flats," out today.

You can listen to the new single "Salt Flats" here.

The lyrics were scribbled intermittently over the course of the three-day road trip across the US. Inspired by the beauty of the Utah salt flats, the song tells the nostalgic story of leaving behind a bittersweet life in search of a new one.

"In the middle of a global pandemic, I was forced to reflect upon what I really wanted to do with my life, and that was music. I felt there was no better place to make my musical dream come true than Nashville. So, I drove myself and all my earthly belongings across the country from San Francisco, CA to start a new life. As I drove through the desert salt flats of Utah along my journey, I was inspired and began scribbling notes and ideas that would become the lyrics for Salt Flats. The song is mostly autobiographical and it's a mix of themes and meanings. But the main message behind the song is that it's kind of a breakup song with California. It's about the excitement of starting a new life. And who doesn't love a road trip? It's such a driving rhythm that was written on and for a great American road trip. It's totally a road trip song. When I got to Nashville and finished writing the song, I was listening to (and playing) a ton of Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, and those artists were a huge influence musically on the song." explains Gregory

Salt Flats was recorded at Saxman Studios in Mt. Juliet, TN with producer/engineer Grady Saxman. The session band includes Kirby Bland on drums, Matt Skates on double bass, Whit Wright on pedal steel and organ.

Gregory Griffin is a Nashville transplant, and covid refugee. After fleeing the fires, riots, and shutdown measures of California in the summer of 2020, Greg drove himself and all of his earthly belongings across the country to establish a new life in Tennessee. His new single Salt Flats (release date 11/16) is a breakup song of sorts-parting ways with California to start a new life in a new state. The lyrics were scribbled intermittently over the course of the three-day road trip across the US. Inspired by the beauty of the Utah salt flats, the song tells the nostalgic story of leaving behind a bittersweet life in search of a new one.

Since establishing himself in Nashville, Griffin has made a living performing at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, a legendary country music venue. Stylistically, as a songwriter, Griffin comes from an indie-folk background, but since having moved to Nashville and performing at Tootsies, his style has evolved and merged into something new and unique.

His last release, Caledonia, amassed 1.5 million streams on Spotify and was added to several coveted editorial playlists including "The Most Beautiful Songs in the World" on Spotify.

You can learn more about Gregory Griffin by visiting his website www.gregorygriffinmusic.com.