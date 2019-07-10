Singer-Songwriter Artist NIve Releases New Music Video For LIBERATED

Korean-American artist NIve has released his new music video for his most recent track "Liberated." Produced and directed by Tiger Cave-a music video production company based in Seoul (and the same team who produced and directed the music video for "Who I Am")-the atmospheric clip reflects NIve's uplifting anthem of hope and consolation for anyone who is struggling in life.

NIve is a pop artist based in Los Angeles, California with global roots. Prior to arriving in the U.S. as a teenager, he lived in South Korea and Australia. The unique experiences from his travels made a significant impact on his growth as an individual and as an artist. Last year, he embarked on an ambitious musical journey, recording and writing music for both a U.S. and coming Korean release due out later this year. Earlier this year he released his debut single "Who I Am." The track, which has been supported by Billboard and AllKPop, hit #1 on Apple in nine countries in Asia. Prior to that, NIve solidified his global presence in pop music by co-writing "Beautiful Goodbye" for CHEN, a member of K-Pop boyband EXO, which upon its release earlier this spring debuted #1 in 45 countries. He brings a universal perspective with his approach to mainstream popular music.

153 Entertainment is the newly formed record label of 153 Group in a joint-venture partnership with Warner Music Group. It is helmed by executive producer Hyuk Shin, a multi-platinum producer whose records have sold millions of copies worldwide. Shin has worked with many leading pop and K-Pop artists, ranging from Justin Bieber, EXO, DEAN, GOT7, SHINee, NCT 127, MONSTA X, and so many more.





