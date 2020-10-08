Singer Ricky Comeaux Releases New Broadway-Style Single, Theme from KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

The Houston, TX native releases his third single and accompanying lyric video from his 11 track self-released album "If I Ruled The World"

Ricky Comeaux gives another nod to classic Broadway in the new single "Kiss of the Spiderwoman" from If I Ruled the World, Ricky's solo debut album showcasing his vocal range and innate ability to interpret classic songs with a unique perspective.

"Years ago," says Comeaux, "when 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' was first on Broadway, I heard Chita Rivera sing this title song on a talk show and it blew me away. I rushed out and bought the CD. When it came time to make a decision about the music to include on the album this is one I immediately thought of."

If I Ruled the World features dynamic, alternately subtle, soulful and explosive interpretations of 11 classic rock, pop, Broadway and film songs with music tracks produced in Los Angeles by veteran film and television composer and Founder of Musicomm Mark Holden, and vocals produced at Houston's Wire Road studios by Barry Coffing (Randy Travis, Michael McDonald, Cyndi Lauper), If I Ruled The World has a universal appeal that taps into that sweet spot in the pop marketplace where greats like Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman and Il Divo currently reign.

Along with the theme from "Kiss of the Spider Woman," The set includes previous singles "I, Don Quixote," and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," Andrew Lloyd-Webber's "Tell Me On A Sunday," Roy Orbison's "It's Over," "I've Gotta Be Me" from "Golden Rainbow," Sondheim's "Not While I'm Around," "Carolina in the Morning," "If I Ruled The World," David Gates' "If," and "Since I Fell For You," originated by Lenny Welch and later re-popularized by Al Jarreau.

"Kiss of the Spiderwoman" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.

