Singer & Model ANNA Set To Launch J-Pop Music Explosion

Her first musical offering “Someone Else” (that includes both Japanese and English verses) will be released on July 26.

Jul. 19, 2023

International singer, model, actor and multi-lingual artist ANNA, set to be the first global J-Pop star, will be introducing her brand of the genre and winning the hearts of fans around the world.

Her first musical offering “Someone Else” (that includes both Japanese and English verses) will be released via Handcraft Entertainment/Virgin Records on July 26th and will be accompanied by a video that partners with top tier brands including Fendi and Christian Louboutin.

A rapid rise as an internationally renowned model (for some of the world’s most revered fashion houses), worldwide travel, years of formal dance training in multiple styles and innate creativity foretold Anna’s future as a global pop singer, songwriter, and performer. The 18-year-old half-Japanese and half Armenian artist draws on her dynamic professional background and upbringing to deliver energetic and identifiable anthems to Japanese and English-speaking audiences alike.

Linking up with GRAMMY® Award nominated multi-platinum producer Louis Bell (Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Halsey) and 6x Japan Gold Disc Winner, multi-platinum producer Michael Africk (Mai Kuraki, Zard, Jordan Knight) and is set to bring a new sound experience to fans around the world.

Growing up in front of the camera and splitting her time between Japan and Los Angeles, Anna eventually found herself in photo shoots for top-tier Japanese brands and in magazines, including Vivi and 25ans. As part of these editorial pieces, she notably modeled for some of the most influential fashion houses in the world, including Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

Drawing on her Japanese upbringing, she asserts herself as a voice for her culture, remaining reverent of its nuances and traditions and also leveraging them to distinguish her on the international stage as a singular artist. “When you listen to me, I want you to get a sense of inspiration,” says Anna. “I hope that maybe one of my songs will change your perspective or make you feel better about yourself. That’s the power of music. Hopefully, you have a good time too!”

“Someone Else” will be available on all digital outlets on July 26th, with the accompanying video being released on the same date.



