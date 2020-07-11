Singer Brian Kennedy Will Host A Live Facebook Concert On July 12

Last Saturday, July 4th Irish icon BRIAN KENNEDY performed an intimate concert which was streamed live on Facebook and viewed by thousands of fans around the world. This special intimate event live from Dublin, Ireland was presented with Seaview Sessions and designed to allow fans to enjoy the most dynamic of solo music performances. Like all artists, Brian's concerts have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Brian loved interacting with fans in real-time and can't wait to get back on tour!

The fans have spoken and by popular demand, Brian and Seaview Sessions will repeat this extraordinary online concert - with a few additional surprises - tomorrow, Sunday, July 12th at 3:00 PM EDT, 12 Noon PDT and 8:00 PM UK/IRELAND.

Tune in via Brian's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/briankennedymusic tomorrow and enjoy!

One of Ireland's most inspired and revered ambassadors of music, BRIAN KENNEDY is not only a prolific songwriter but a master interpreter of lyrics as well, and audiences around the world continue to praise his exceptional vocal talents. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Brian remains one of Ireland's most popular singing stars. In a career spanning three decades and 15 albums, Brian has been fortunate to share the global stage and studio with countless incredible performers including Sinead O'Connor, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan, Jeff Buckley, Stevie Wonder, Paul Brady, Dionne Warwick, Bono, Mary Black, John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and even Meryl Streep. Spotted by music icon Van Morrison, Brian was invited to tour as guest lead singer on Morrison's now legendary "Blues & Soul Revue," touring the world for six years. Throughout the relentless travelling with Morrison, Brian somehow managed to maintain a stream of chart-making albums. 'A Better Man' (1996) and 'Now That I Know What I Want' (1999), both went platinum at No.1 and earned him the awards of Irish Best Male Artist and Irish Best Male Album, as did the highly acclaimed 'Homebird' (2006) and cover album 'Interpretations' (2008). Brian was the first international artist to record the incredibly uplifting anthem "You Raise Me Up" with Secret Garden in 2001. His heart-wrenching live performance of this song at the funeral of Irish football legend George Best was released as a single and immediately jumped to the top 5 of the UK charts. Brian is a natural TV (The Voice-Ireland) and radio host (Clare FM) as well as lead performer on diverse international stages. He made his Broadway debut in Riverdance-On Broadway (2000) as featured vocalist performing over 300 shows during his nine months in New York, and represented Ireland at Eurovision 2006 in Athens. He also found time to write and publish two highly successful fiction novels and continues to receive many prestigious awards including the 2019 West Belfast Legend Award, the Ireland Meteor Lifetime Achievement Award for Music and an even rarer Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters from the University of Ulster for his contribution to literature and arts. He recently released his own personal set list from his extraordinary career (so far) in a double CD "The Essential Collection." His first ever collection of his most beloved Christmas songs "Christmassy" was released in 2018. His latest EP, aptly titled "Recovery" is now available. He made his debut at Carnegie Hall in December, 2019 fulfilling a life-long dream. Brian recorded and co-wrote the song "Things Are Gonna Change" with Boy George (released April, 2020).

