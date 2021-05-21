Sinéad Harnett Unveils New Album 'Ready Is Always Too Late'

Ready Is Always Too Late, the second album from breakout R&B star Sinéad Harnett, is out today via The Orchard-listen here.

Featuring previously released collaborations with EARTHGANG and Masego and VanJess, as well as the more recent singles "Last Love" and "Hard 4 Me 2 Love You" and today's focus track "Anymore" with Lucky Daye, Harnett's highly anticipated second studio album Ready Is Always Too Late celebrates her journey to embodying the best version of herself. Empowering songs with messages around individualism and unity exist alongside vulnerable snapshots of Harnett's less confident past self, painting a picture of evolving self-worth that requires time and care to cultivate, all the highs and lows included.

"Ready has often been an excuse, and one I didn't want to use anymore," Harnett says. "I wasn't ready to be proud of the skin I was in, to find my inner confidence or to truly practice self-love. But I'm doing it now and it's an ongoing, crazy and unpredictable journey that I'm grateful for." Harnett's hope is that her listeners will accompany her on this journey so they can begin to figure out where they are on their own.

Harnett also shared her cover of Aaliyah's "At Your Best (You Are Love)" earlier this year in honor of the late singer's birthday and was highlighted in People's list of emerging artists to watch in 2021.

Born to a Thai mother and Irish father, Sinéad Harnett is a Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter born and raised in London. Harnett started to find her voice while participating in talent shows at a local university, and the reception she received was so overwhelmingly positive that she committed to building her confidence on the stage and making the leap toward a career in music. Harnett did everything from making bands with friends and performing on campus to recording in grungy studios and uploading demos on YouTube, eventually leading to 371 million lifetime streams and collaborations with high profile producers such as Disclosure, Kaytranada, Rudimental, GRADES and Gallant. Harnett's 2019 debut album Lessons in Love found the rising R&B star in a deeply introspective place, learning to acknowledge and accept patterns in her romantic relationships to grow from them. Lessons in Love yielded break out single "If You Let Me," which has surpassed 75 million streams on Spotify alone.