Simple Minds 'Acoustic in Concert' to Be Released on Blu-Ray + CD

Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert is released on Blu-ray+CD on December 1.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

The music of Simple Minds is nothing short of iconic. From anthems “Don't You (Forget About Me)” and “Alive and Kicking”, which was the soundtrack of a generation, to their recently released 2022 album Direction Of The Heart (BMG Rights Management), the band has carved a successful music career for over 40 years.

Later this year, Mercury Studios will re-issue a classic concert from their history, when Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert is released on Blu-ray+CD on December 1.

This concert is now available on Blu-ray for the very first time. Filmed in November 2016, fresh off the release of their acclaimed Acoustic album, Acoustic In Concert was a part of BBC Radio 2's renowned “In Concert” series.

Live on stage at London's Hackney Empire, Simple Minds perform a 16-song set from across their career. Evolving from late 70s art punk as well as a multitude of other influences, Simple Minds blended rock, synth pop, new wave, and arena rock into their own distinct sound. For this concert, the electronic elements of the music were peeled away, replaced and richly layered with acoustic guitars and instrumentation.

Delivering stripped down, acoustic versions of their greatest hits, Simple Minds' celebrated songs are interpreted in a brand new, intimate light. Completed with inspired covers of the songs that influenced them, as well as a finale of “Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)” with famed English singer-songwriter Steve Harley, Simple Minds: Acoustic In Concert is a unique experience for anyone who has followed their music.

About Mercury Studios:

Mercury Studios is a full-service production studio.

Current and recent projects include Telluride Film Festival selections American Symphony, a feature documentary by award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman that follows Jon Batiste and If These Walls Could Sing, the untold story of the world-famous Abbey Road Studios directed by celebrated British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney for Disney+; “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” a four-part docuseries of intimate portraits of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts for the BBC and MGM+; Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career documentary about the superstar currently available on Netflix; Mixtape, the critically acclaimed feature documentary from Omar Acosta focused on the DJs and artists who shaped the sound and culture of Hip-Hop through mixtapes for Paramount+; and the forthcoming “This Town,” a six-part series for the BBC from writer, creator, and executive producer Steven Knight. Mercury Studios also produced “Sam Smith Live at the Royal Albert Hall” (BBC/Tik Tok) and Billie Eilish's livestream event, “Overheated,” at The 02 London and the upcoming “Lang Lang Plays Disney” for Disney+.

Editorially independent, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and represents the world's leading catalogue of music-related content, consisting of thousands of hours of premium music-driven film and television programming.



