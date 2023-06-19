Silversun Pickups Drop 'Acoustic Thrills' EP

The EP features live, stripped-down, and reimagined versions of three songs off their latest album, the Butch Vig-produced Physical Thrills.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Silversun Pickups Drop 'Acoustic Thrills' EP

Silversun Pickups release Acoustic Thrills (June 16, New Machine Recordings), an EP that features live, stripped-down, and reimagined versions of three songs off their latest album, the Butch Vig-produced Physical Thrills.

The EP was performed and recorded as part of Gibson Guitars’ “The Songbook” series. Nikki Monninger of the band shares, “this was the first time we had the pleasure of collaborating with Gibson for their series. After building so many layers on the album it felt great to strip these songs down to their rawest form.” 

The band have previewed their cover of Joe Jackson’s “I’m The Man” in the trailer for the upcoming season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. They will share the song on July 6th and you can pre-save it here. Watch the trailer for Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 here.

Silversun Pickups have announced a string of California dates on the Physical Thrills headlining tour at the new LA venue The Bellwether on September 27th as well as at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage on September 29. Tickets for all dates are now on sale here.

Silversun Pickup’s Physical Thrills, which was produced by Butch Vig, is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings. Pitchfork says of the new album: “Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no f*cks to give… Physical Thrills presents Silversun Pickups as a band with a rejuvenated approach.” Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.

Brian Aubert of the band shares about Physical Thrills: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well.

A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a f. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.”

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

June 21 | Encinitas, CA | Marea Sessions * 
Sept 27 | Los Angeles, CA | The Bellwether  
Sept 29 | Rancho Mirage | Agua Caliente Casino   
*Featuring Brian & Nikki; proceeds benefiting Rob Machado Foundation 



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media.

