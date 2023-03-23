Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Silverstein Announces 'Misery Made Me' Deluxe & Shares New Single

Silverstein Announces 'Misery Made Me' Deluxe & Shares New Single

Misery Made Me Deluxe is set to be released on April 7th via UNFD.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Acclaimed Canadian rock band Silverstein are thrilled to announce Misery Made Me Deluxe, an extended release of their critically acclaimed 2022 album. Misery Made Me Deluxe features new versions of songs from the original record as well as new music, including the newly released "Poison Pill" - watch the music video now below.

"Almost a year later, it's super exciting to celebrate my favorite album we've ever made with some extra songs and alternate versions," shares front man Shane Told. "'Poison Pill' was one of my favorite songs from the Misery Made Me sessions, but I wasn't sure it completely fit in with the rest of the album.

But, it was so catchy, and had so many cool tones and textures we wanted to save it for this moment and really show a different emotion and feel from the rest of the album. The song inspired us to throwback to some of the music videos we grew up with, and it's one of the most fun videos we've ever done. I think it captures the feel of the music perfectly."

Misery Made Me Deluxe is set to be released on April 7th via UNFD. The album is available for pre-save now and fans can also pre-order physical bundles, including an exclusive collaboration with lifestyle brand The Pretty Cult. The two have teamed up to create a custom - and authentic - Silverstein tarot card deck, special tarot card-themed merch, a custom candle, and altar cloth.

The Pretty Cult owner / founder Arielle Salsa shares: "I'm so excited for this opportunity to team up with Silverstein on this collection. I met Silverstein at their Misery Made Me album pop-up last May and saw they had tarot-inspired art for some of their merch.

After connecting with them, it was clear that The Pretty Cult was the perfect fit to expand the concept as my brand revolves around tarot, the occult, and the practice of witchcraft.

I thought we could expand on the idea by creating a collection complete with a tarot deck, guidebook, altar cloth and two unique Silverstein x The Pretty Cult tarot items. When creating this tarot deck and guidebook, I wanted to make sure it was as authentic as possible, as I am a practicing witch myself. I wanted to create a deck that was as inclusive to the avid tarot user as it was to a beginner.

As Silverstein is a band that are self-managed and unafraid to constantly push boundaries and grow over their 20+ career, it was a nice fit with the practice of tarot as it's less about a higher power and more about being your own master and creating your own path."

To pre-save / pre-order Misery Made Me Deluxe, please visit here.

Silverstein will be hitting the road next week for the MISERY MADE ME 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR. The 29 date run kicks off on March 30th in Ottawa and features special guests Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and One Step Closer. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at vip.silversteinmusic.com

Watch the new music video here:




Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour Photo
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency Photo
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka Photo
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
Ice Spice Added to Goverrnors Ball 2023 Lineup Photo
Ice Spice Added to Goverrnors Ball 2023 Lineup
Governors Ball 2023 is set to take place in its new home among the trees in historic Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th. The twelfth edition of the festival features a lineup of 60+ performing artists including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and ODESZA.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in AprilRAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in April
March 23, 2023

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy 'That's So Raven' (2003-2007), 'Raven's Home' follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future. Watch the new season trailer video now!
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer TourJackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
March 23, 2023

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment AgencyCraig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
March 23, 2023

Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in MayANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May
March 23, 2023

HBO Original three-part documentary series ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson (“Gutsy” and HBO’s “Naked States”) and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O’Malley will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
March 23, 2023

The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
share