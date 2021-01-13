Silverstein Announce 'Out Of This World' Virtual Concert Series

After a whirlwind 2020 celebrating two decades together and the release of their ninth studio album, Silverstein are announcing plans to kick off 2021 with an immersive livestream event series in February.

Across three weekends the band will perform unique sets spanning their extensive catalogue. Virtual VIP "meet and greets" and photo opps will be available with the full band, meanwhile fans can grab extremely limited merch items including silk screen posters, an official Guitar Pick tin with Silverstein Picks, plus the 'Out of this World' soundtrack (scored by Silverstein's honorary 6th member, producer Mike Tompa) on cassette.

Tickets, 3-Show & VIP passes and limited merch are on sale now via www.SilversteinStore.com

On the shows, Silverstein vocalist Shane Told says:

"After our 'Next Level Livestream' we thought about how we could step up our game even more! 'Out Of This World' will offer three different sets featuring our greatest hits, acoustic jams and 'Discovering The Waterfront' in its entirety. But of course, it will be more than just music, more than just bangers... We have enlisted some of the best people in the country to help us pull this off, so expect the finest in production quality, video and sound.

"Fans will get to hear a variety of tunes spanning our entire career and a few songs we haven't played live in a long time... or ever. Make sure you swing by our merch "table" and pick something up too!"

With traditional touring and promo plans stunted due to COVID restrictions, Silverstein doubled down to celebrate their 2020 album 'A Beautiful Place To Drown' in creative ways, including recording alternate versions of 'Infinite' & 'Where Are You' during lockdown, and releasing their 'Quaranstein' documentary.

After capping a monumental - though unconventional - 20th anniversary year with the release of 'Redux II' and their debut livestream event, Silverstein will come together to bring their 'Out Of This World' streaming experience to fans in February. Full details below.

Saturday February 6

Episode 1: Performing their GREATEST HITS set

Saturday February 13

Episode 2: Performing their 'DISCOVERING THE WATERFRONT' album in full

Saturday February 20

Episode 3: Performing their ACOUSTIC & UNPLUGGED set

Each show live at:

2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET / 9am AEDT (following day)

*Each set available on-demand until March 1 after airing*