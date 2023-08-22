Sid Simons Shares 'Three Days' Single

The song is from his upcoming LP Beneath the Brightest Smiles.

Sid Simons Shares 'Three Days' Single

Sid Simons releases the irrepressible lead single "Three Days" - listen HERE via all DSPs - from his upcoming LP Beneath the Brightest Smiles, the debut album under his own name on Jullian Records.

"Three Days" is about two people who get together and after only three days don't quite share the same expectations, delivered with Simons' signature songwriting wit. The track is already a live favorite in the NYC music scene and on its way to being a new downtown anthem.

"It’s an observation about the current complexities of modern relationships. Some of it is based on personal experience, some based on the experiences of friends. It’s about a couple who get together and aren’t on the same page regarding the significance of the relationship. “Three Days” is an embodiment of the friction that can cause between two people, and ultimately the fears that occur when everything goes sideways." – Sid Simons

Along with this news, Simons will be bringing his exuberant live show with backing band The Darlings to NYC's Bowery Ballroom, co-headlining with fellow NYC band Telescreens on Saturday, August 26th. Sid Simons And The Darlings perform at 9pm and Birthday Girl opens the show.

Simons recently played a string of sold-out NYC dates including Baby's All Right and Heaven Can Wait that was attended by NME, who promptly featured him as an artist to have on your radar in their "Dimes Square: meet the new artists reinvigorating NYC's music scene" feature. When Simons played SXSW, Paste Magazine praised his performance as one of "The 20 Best Acts We Saw at SXSW 2023."

Simons is gearing up to release the LP Beneath the Brightest Smiles early 2024 on Jullian Records, the debut under his own name. Largely produced by Gordon Raphael (The Strokes, Regina Spektor) and mixed by Dave Rowland (Post Malone, The-Dream, Ellie Goulding), the album is a stunning project featuring a range of moods and tones. Look for more information on the new album in the weeks ahead.



